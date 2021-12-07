5 world-class talents spotted by Ralf Rangnick

The Ralf Rangnick era is underway at Manchester United. The German manager oversaw a narrow 1-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace in his first game as the Red Devils' interim boss.

Although the performance was not flawless, there were already signs of Rangnick's strategic influence. Manchester United's wing-backs pushed up the pitch, and the team pressed from the front.

Apart from his significant contribution to the development of gegenpressing, Rangnick is also known for his ability to unearth raw talent. While his tactical impact is already visible, Red Devils fans will hope Rangnick can continue his incredible track record of finding diamonds in the rough.

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has a history of discovering future superstars

During his 30-year-long coaching career, Ralf Rangnick has had a penchant of identifying talented players and develop them into superstars. That has not only benefited his own teams, but also the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, who currently employ former Rangnick proteges.

On that note, here's a look at five star players who were handed opportunities early in their careers by Ralf Rangnick:

#5 Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich (in picture) and Rangnick joined forces at RB Leipzig.

Arguably the most impressive bargain of Ralf Rangick's career was signing talented 18-year-old right-back Joshua Kimmich from VfB Stuttgart in 2013. At the time, Rangnick was the director of football for RB Leipzig, who paid just €500,000 for Kimmich's services.

The German defender enjoyed a breakout 2013-14 season at Leipzig, helping them secure promotion to the 2.Bundesliga while making 26 appearances. After another impressive campaign in 2014-15, where he played 27 games, Kimmich was snapped up by Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old has now made over 270 appearances for Germany's biggest club, along with 64 outings for the national team. Widely acknowledged as one of the most versatile and technically gifted players in world football, Kimmich is expected to captain club and country in the future.

Back in 2017, Rangnick was lavish in his praise of Kimmich, saying:

"I've never seen anything like it. He came to us and, within two years, has become a regular for Bayern and Germany. If he continues to develop like this, he’ll be captain one day. He certainly has the necessary qualities."

#4 David Alaba

David Alaba (left) played under Ralf Rangnick at Hoffenheim.

Austrian star David Alaba has become a household name after his exploits with Bayern Munich. However, not many know that the defender scored his first Bundesliga goal during a six-month loan spell at 1899 Hoffenheim under Ralf Rangnick.

Alaba, who was 18 at the time, was highly rated by Bayern Munich. But he got his first consistent run of first-team football at Hoffenheim, where he made 18 appearances in the second half of the 2010-11 season.

It proved to be the spark Alaba needed, as he returned to Bayern Munich and nailed down a starting spot. He made 47 appearances in the 2011-12 campaign.

The 29-year-old is one of the best defenders in the world today, and is capable of playing in midfield as well. Alaba made over 400 appearances for Bayern Munich, winning trophies galore, before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this summer.

