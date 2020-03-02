5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will never break

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers to ever play the beautiful game. They have been pushing each other to the limits of their abilities since exploding onto the scene more than a decade ago, breaking and making records at will. However, there’s one trophy that has still eluded both of them so far – the World Cup.

Since its inception in 1930, the greatest sporting spectacle on the planet has managed to surpass international borders, drenching countries in their love of football and uniting citizens in the colours of their nation. The four-year gap often feels stretched, but there’s an inherent charm associated with that wait, which adds to the grand occasion that is the FIFA World Cup. It’s a tournament that celebrates the beautiful game, a stage where minnows and giants compete as equals.

The World Cup has also witnessed records being created and broken at will over the last 90 years, which is why it is surprising that the two biggest record-breakers in the history of football have failed to lift the trophy even once in their career. Messi and Ronaldo would give an arm and a leg to win the coveted trophy, but sadly, that dream has not materialized so far.

The Argentine and the Portuguese have been attaining landmark achievements at will throughout their career, however, there are a few records in the world’s biggest tournament which might be out of their grasp.

So, what are the 5 World Cup records that both Ronaldo and Messi will never break? Read on to find out.

#5 Most assists provided

Pele

The record for the most assists in the World Cup belongs to Pele, who played in four World Cups and racked up 10 assists. The Brazilian managed just three assists in his first three World Cup appearances, though, in 1958, 1962 and 1966. However, Pele unleashed a masterclass in 1970, setting up seven goals as Brazil went on to win the tournament. Incidentally, that is the most number of assists provided in a single World Cup by a player to date.

The Brazilian also has three assists in the World Cup final, in 1958 and 1970 and that is also another record that has not been broken so far. Messi is known for his ability to set up goals, and the Argentinean does have a couple of records of his own in the World Cup. The Argentine is the only player to have at least one assist in four tournaments and also has the most consecutive tournament with at least one assist - four.

Altogether, Messi has five assists from 19 appearances in the world Cup, while Ronaldo has two assists from 17 appearances in the World Cup. But can either of them break Pele’s record? It is not impossible but looks unlikely.

