5 worst debuts this season in football

First impressions in football are so crucial for players. A player's debut carries a lot of weight on his shoulder. Should a newcomer play well, he will be instantly loved by the fans. But should he play poorly, he could easily be frozen out of the squad and taunted by his own club's supporters.

Since the start of the season, we have seen some fabulous club debuts Be it the player's second club debut, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's or Romelu Lukaku's. Or the newest player in the club's history books similar to Tammy Abraham or Camavinga.

On that note, let's look at 5 players, who have had a debut to forget for their new clubs this season.

#5. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann was touted back to the Wanda Metropolitano for much of the summer, and Barcelona finally got him off their wage bill on the deadline day. The World Cup winner returned to Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy for £34 million.

The 30-year-old was excellent in his first spell at the club, scoring 133 times and assisting in 50 of 257 appearances. But after two years away from the Spanish capital, Griezmann's fairytale return was marred by a poor performance in his first game back.

Simeone's side faced Espanyol, who were yet to win a game this season. But the Catalan club were far superior in the first half and took the lead in the 40th minute. Griezmann struggled to get into the game and looked uncomfortable with the ball. He completed just 71 percent of his passes while his two shots failed to hit the target.

He was replaced by Joao Felix on the hour mark, and Madrid instantly looked better. The youngster provided more energy and even took more touches in the opposition box than the Frenchman, despite playing fewer minutes.

Goals from Carrasco and Lemar completed the comeback, but the returning Griezmann had a second debut to forget.

#4. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

After a protracted 18-month pursuit, Manchester United finally got their man this summer. They splashed £73 million on Jadon Sancho. The 21-year old made his name in Germany, racking up 114 goals involvement in 137 games for Borussia Dortmund.

With such strong numbers, expectations are high for him in Manchester, but the United faithful may have to be patient with the youngster. He has had a slow start to life back in England.

At the time of writing, he's yet to contribute a goal in five appearances, and his full debut against Wolves was largely underwhelming. The south Londoner was out of much of the action as the West Midlands side looked more threatening in the attack.

Throughout the game, Sancho managed zero shots, key passes, or dribbles. He was also punished for a misplaced header in his box, which Moutinho was unable to capitalize on.

The former Bvb forward was subbed off in the 72nd minute, and the Red Devils scored the winner soon after he left the pitch. He'll need to start performing soon to justify his heavy price tag.

