5 worst defeats that Barcelona have suffered in the 21st century

FC Barcelona are one of the most successful football clubs in the world, but as they found out on Friday night against Bayern Munich, even the greatest teams can have horrendous nights.

Barcelona have been no exception, and as they have found out in recent seasons, they have had some of the most embarrassing defeats in their history on big occasions, especially in Europe's premier club competition.

Wins and losses, of course, are part of any sport. Having said that, for a club that has possessed the talent that Barcelona have since the turn of the millennium, some of the losses they have suffered have been inexcusable.

Note: This has been restricted just to Barcelona's worst losses in the 21st century, so that the writer can justify his choices with matches he has seen.

#5 AS Roma 3-0 Barcelona | 2017-18

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

In many ways, this game was a definition of an era at FC Barcelona. For many fans of the Blaugrana, this night in Rome was the beginning of a feeling that Barcelona are fragile in big European away games.

Going into the second leg of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Barcelona were up 4-1 after a great win at the Camp Nou. Despite the scoreline though, the signs were there in the first leg that Barca weren't as comfortable as the scoreline suggested.

With Edin Dzeko in sensational form for Roma, the Giallorossi would quietly have been confident of giving Barcelona a massive scare, at the very least.

But what followed was absolutely spectacular. Dzeko gave Roma the lead on the night in the first half, and that was a sign of things to come. Incessant Roma pressure had the Stadio Olimpico at its loudest, and it was a collosseum, that proved too much for Barcelona to handle.

Daniele De Rossi converted a penalty midway through the second half, and then you felt it was just inevitable that Barcelona were going to concede another. Roma had all the momentum, Roma were destined to do it.

And then, up stepped their Greek God, "from Mount Olympus to the seven hills of Rome". A Cengiz Under corner was flicked by Kostas Manolas and gave Marc-Andre Ter Stegen no chance in the Barcelona goal.

#4 Juventus 3-0 Barcelona | 2016-17

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The 2016-17 UEFA Champions League didn't really look like it would have Barcelona as one of its quarterfinalists after the the first leg of the Round of 16. The Blaugrana were embarrassed 4-0 in Paris, and the tie seemed all but done.

But then, the Remontada happened, as PSG were beaten 6-1 at the Camp Nou in the second leg. The draw pit Barcelona against Juventus in the semifinal, and the first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin was supposed to set the tie up for a blockbuster return leg at the Nou Camp.

Instead, Barcelona were given a lesson in how to use possession effectively. Juventus had only 32% possession in the game, but everytime they had the ball, in the first half especially, they looked like scoring.

In the first half, Juventus were two goals to the good, after stunning finishes from Paulo Dybala. Giorgio Chiellini scored in the second half to give Juventus a 3-0 lead, and clear daylight in the tie.

Despite all the possession and 16 shots on goal, Barcelona had four shots on target, and none really taxing for Gigi Buffon to save. The second leg was drawn 0-0, and Barca were eliminated.