5 worst Manchester City signings after Abu Dhabi takeover

Manchester City have earned a lot of accolades in the last decade and it all started with the Abu Dhabi United Group takeover in 2008. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, made the purchase back then and has given a new look to City.

Ever since the takeover, Manchester City have become a dominant force in the Premier League. The deal saw the Cityzens bring a number of quality players to the club, some of whom have made huge contributions to City's success.

Manchester City have made some poor signings in the last decade

While some of the signings made by Manchester City have done wonders for them, some have turned out to be horribly wrong. Post the Abu Dhabi takeover, some of the players signed have been quite disappointing, to say the least.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the worst signings made by City since their Abu Dhabi takeover:

Notable mention: Javi Garcia

#5 Jo

Manchester City Press Conference

Having come through the ranks at Corinthians, Jo started his senior career in the Brazilian league. In 2005, he joined CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier League. In his first 18 appearances, he scored 14 goals.

This inspired Manchester City to sign the Brazilian striker in the summer of 2008. The tall striker struggled to get a place in the starting lineup after managing to score once in his four league appearances. In total, he managed to start only six matches in the 2008-09 season, scoring only once.

Lukinha @footybrasileiro Goleada Info @goleada_info O JÔ PERDEU O GOL, BICHO! O JÔ PERDEU O GOL, BICHO!https://t.co/aAcJDZm8Va Former Manchester City striker Jo missing an absolute sitter last night whilst playing for Corinthians 😳😂 twitter.com/goleada_info/s… Former Manchester City striker Jo missing an absolute sitter last night whilst playing for Corinthians 😳😂 twitter.com/goleada_info/s…

Midway into the season, he was sent on loan to Everton for the remainder of the season. The following season, too, he was on loan with the Toffees and the season after he joined Galatasaray on loan. After his loan expired, he enjoyed very little time with Cityzens and ended his disappointing spell with them by signing for Internacional in 2011. Signing Jo turned out to be an awful decision by Manchester City.

#4 Scott Sinclair

Hearts v Manchester City - Pre Season Friendly

The English forward graduated from the academy of Bristol Rovers. Scott Sinclair joined Chelsea in 2005 but was then sent on loan for spells at multiple clubs. He eventually joined Swansea City in 2010 and his performances at the Liberty Stadium attracted the interest of a few Premier League sides.

Sinclair signed for Manchester City in 2012 to play under Roberto Mancini. He was expected to blossom at the Etihad with some star players around him. Unfortunately for him, the Englishman made only 11 appearances in the Premier League for the Cityzens. Sinclair failed to impress the Italian manager and struggled on the sidelines.

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ I've seen a lot of Manchester City fans complaining about our lack of transfer activity so far this summer.Just remember blues, no matter how bad this summer is, nothing will ever top the 2012 haul of Jack Rodwell, Javi Garcia, Maicon and Scott Sinclair... I've seen a lot of Manchester City fans complaining about our lack of transfer activity so far this summer.Just remember blues, no matter how bad this summer is, nothing will ever top the 2012 haul of Jack Rodwell, Javi Garcia, Maicon and Scott Sinclair... https://t.co/DvP1aNt6eo

Later on in his career, he joined Celtic in 2016 where he did fabulously well. He scored 40 goals and assisted in 15 others in 105 appearances in the Scottish Premier League.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith