5 worst statues in football history

Becoming a professional footballer requires tons of hard work, commitment, and sometimes a slice of luck. While most people know the success that superstars have achieved now, the struggle they endured is often forgotten.

Footballers become their city's icons

Footballers rarely forget their roots and the people they grew up with that have shaped their lives. In many ways, these stars make their city known to the entire world. The locals have often shown their appreciation in the form of a statue.

Getting a statue made is one of the biggest honors one can achieve. These footballers have inspired millions by their efforts both on and off the pitch, and are rewarded for the same. Sometimes, although the intention is pure, the end result is a complete disaster.

Now it’s time to look at five of the worst statues of footballers that have been unveiled:

#5 Luis Suarez

Brazil v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

A statue of Luis Suarez was unveiled in 2016 in his hometown of Salto in Uruguay. One of the greatest strikers in Europe in his prime, Suarez was bestowed this “honour” by sculptor Alberto Morales Saravia. The unsightly effigy of the striker sees him in the Uruguayan national kit, with his signature celebration.

Suarez arguably spent the best part of his career at Barcelona. The statue was revealed at a time when the Uruguayan was at his peak. He won four La Liga titles, one Champions League, and four Spanish Cups with the Blaugrana amongst other accolades.

Suarez also uploaded a video thanking the creator, which is probably more out of courtesy than appreciation. Fans in his hometown made their thoughts on the statue quite clear. The statue was vandalized by a drunk supporter while Suarez was in Argentina, attending Lionel Messi’s wedding. Some fans think the sculptor got what he deserved.

#4 Alexis Sanchez

Peru v Chile - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexis Sanchez was recognized with a statue in 2017 in his hometown of Tocopilla. Sanchez himself was called upon to unveil the life-size statue which stands alongside the crests of his past clubs. The statue sees him in his traditional free-kick pose, with his shorts hiked up and hands on his hips.

A national hero, the 31-year-old is Chile's all-time top scorer with 46 goals. He has also made the most appearances for his country. Given his cult status, it came as a surprise when the statue was subject to vandalism. The creation was severely damaged, with its face disfigured. The number 7 on the back was also scratched off.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Alexis Sanchez attends unveiling of his statue in Chile, and there's even an Arsenal crest included! dailym.ai/2nncJ2T Alexis Sanchez attends unveiling of his statue in Chile, and there's even an Arsenal crest included! dailym.ai/2nncJ2T https://t.co/QeSgHbWDJi

The Chilean was phenomenal at Arsenal before he made the decision to join rivals Manchester United. Sanchez was at his best under Wenger and would have probably got a statue outside the Emirates if he had stayed longer.

