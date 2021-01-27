These Premier League champions have failed spectacularly in maintaining their standards after winning the title.

Winning the Premier League requires an incredible amount of consistency. Not only do teams have to come up with big performances in the big games, they have to keep up the good work all throughout the season.

There have been several teams that have successfully defender their Premier League titles. But there have also been teams that have fallen really hard after reaching the summit. It could happen due to a variety of reasons ranging from fatigue to complacency to a change in personnel among other things.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five worst title defences in the history of the Premier League.

5 of the worst title defences in Premier League history

#5 Manchester City 2014-15

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League 2014-15

If you do a post-mortem of all the worst title defences in Premier League history, you'd stumble upon a variety of reasons. If you examine the reasons behind Manchester City capitulating in the 2014-15 season after winning the Premier League title in the season prior, you'd see that it was borne mostly out of complacency.

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini passed on the chance to bolster the squad in the summer of 2014 after winning the title and ended up bringing in Fernando and Mangala for a combined £44 million in addition to signing Frank Lampard and Bacary Sagna as free-agents.

It was ill-advised particularly when you look at the fact that the Cityzens just about stole a march on Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side in the 2013-14 season thanks to Steven Gerrard's infamous slip against Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard.



That slip.



Six years ago today.pic.twitter.com/EdHzw8Y6Sr — Goal (@goal) April 27, 2020

The Stamford Bridge outfit, meanwhile, added the likes of Diego Costa, Cesc Fabregas and also had Thibaut Courtois returning from a loan spell. They went to war under Jose Mourinho and lost just twice in the league on their way to winning the Premier League title.

Though Manchester City ended up finishing just eight points behind Chelsea, they were never in with a shout and was in fact 15 points off the top with six games to go. They did save themselves from embarrassment on that note but it's still one of the worst title defences of the Premier League era.

#4 Leicester City 2016-17

Leicester City v Everton - Premier League

Leicester City dropped from 1st to 12th in the matter of a season and that's a pretty awful follow-up to their best ever season in the Premier League. However, they are only fourth on the list because it was not exactly shocking given how exceptionally improbable their title winning campaign was.

On this day in 2016:



Leicester City - PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆🥇🍻👏👏👏#lcfcpic.twitter.com/yaMF3UY8pg — 'The Amazing' LCFC 🦊🏆 (@Champions_LCFC) May 2, 2019

After defying the 5000-1 odds thanks to the exploits of the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante, the Foxes started off their title defence with an opening day loss against freshly promoted Hull City. Kante's departure to Chelsea proved to be a bigger blow than anyone could have imagined.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked halfway through the season after they suffered five defeated on the trots. The Foxes struggled to replicate their form from their incredible title-winning campaign and they were eventually guided to a 12th placed finish by Craig Shakespeare.

At the end of the season, they were 49 points off winners Chelsea.