4 young Central Defenders that Manchester United should look to sign

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

It's no secret that Manchester United will strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window. One position that they’ll obviously look to bolster is the central defence.

The board, the fans and even the management will want someone with a level head, experience and who has the stature. As such, the names that are being mooted all over are Kalidou Koulibaly and Toby Alderwireld. Those two are some of the finest central defenders in the world today and a team like Manchester United will be lucky to have them in their ranks.

But as much as the management want to recruit someone that will just walk into the side and fit seamlessly as Virgil Van Dijk has done at Liverpool, they should consider that there are some other young options that are also great.

With seniors, you don’t get a resale value for them and they’ll probably give the team a few years of service unlike with the younger options. As such as the central defence requires a level of experience that comes only with age, these young defenders on this list have what it takes to make a mark at United.

Here are some of the young central defenders that Manchester United should definitely have a look at when they’re in the market this summer.

#4. Nikola Milenković

ACF Fiorentina v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Young Fiorentina defender Milenković is one of the best upcoming central defenders in world football today. He’s quick, hard on the tackle and can organize the backline.

Manchester United is in dire need of a central defender that can take up the organizational job and make the team function defensively.

Of course, those will be huge responsibilities laid on the shoulders of a young man, but he can manage. The Serbian defender plays with the experience of an old man and that’s why he has been labelled the next Vidic.

