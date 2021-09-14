5 young players who could have breakthrough seasons (2021-22)

The 2021-22 season is special in its own way. Fans have returned to the stadiums and 'the beautiful game' as we know it has been restored to its former glory. The 2021-22 Champions League campaign will get underway this week and we're in for an exciting and entertaining season.

One exciting aspect of football that fans always look forward to is finding fresh young talent and witnessing them prosper. We have no shortage for young superstars in the game right now. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have only crossed over to their 20s recently and watching them develop has been a fulfilling experience.

We have no lack of young talent waiting to have a breakout season this time around either. Without further ado, let's take a look at five young players who could have breakthrough seasons.

#5 Brian Brobbey (Netherlands/RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig's young striker Brian Brobbey

19-year-old striker Brian Brobbey is one of the most talented players to have emerged from the Ajax academy in recent times. He has just swapped Ajax for RB Leipzig. Brobbey impressed for Ajax's u21 side in the 2020-21 season and turned in a few nifty performances for the senior side as well.

In 36 matches across all competitions for various Ajax units, Brobbey scored 15 goals and provided six assists last term. Leipzig have been without a proper striker since Timo Werner moved to Chelsea. They have now added Andre Silva and Brian Brobbey to the mix to fill that gaping hole.

The Bundesliga has a reputation for developing young talent and Brobbey has the right kind of environment to prosper in. The quick and burly young striker could be one of the breakout stars of the season.

“I read the words of Overmars. Nice of Marc, isn't it? He is a very sweet man. I think he loves me and I love him too. I like when Marc talks about me, it [always] makes me feel good. One day I will play for @AFCAjax again.”



[Brian Brobbey - @NOS]#Brobbey pic.twitter.com/Bi7Me0iUzX — weTalk Ajax (@wetalkajax) September 8, 2021

#4 Jonathan David (Canada/LOSC Lille)

Honduras v Canada: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Canada seems to be producing footballers with immense potential at the moment. Alphonso Davies has been tearing it up for Bayern Munich for two seasons now. Jonathan David is the latest export and he looks every bit worthy of earning the 'world class' stamp in the future.

The 21-year-old striker was a regular starter for Lille in their triumphant 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign. He scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 37 Bundesliga appearances last term. Across 48 appearances in all competitions, David scored 13 goals and provided five assists.

Even better, David has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 19 appearances for the Canadian national side.

36-year-old striker Burak Yilmaz seems to have passed the torch to the youngster who looks more than capable of burgeoning into a great striker. The left-footed marksman showcases great pace, excellent close control and has a penchant for making swift movements and turns on the ball.

This could very well be the season where we see the best of Jonathan David.

Jonathan David for Canada National Team:



✅19 games

⚽️16 goals

🅰️9 assists



Canada's future all-time top scorer. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ikLMnZLVcN — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) September 9, 2021

