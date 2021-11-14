5 young players who can become superstars in a few years 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly football's biggest modern era superstars. Both Messi and Cristiano have dominated the world stage for more than a decade while winning numerous trophies, individual honors and accolades.

The two superstars have shared the Ballon d'Or more than ten times in their glorious career. But with both these aliens in their 30s, it is expected that their age will catch up one day or the other.

Several young players are willing to take up their mantle, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland already proving their worth. Mbappe and Haaland are already superstars, both attracting a lot of buzz in recent times due to their awe-inspiring caliber.

There is no shortage of talented young players in football. Europe's top five leagues are a talent hub and are pretty much overflowing with youth prodigies. These wonderkids know how to pull the crowd and every hallmark of a potential superstar.

On that note, let us take a look at five young players who can become superstars in a few years.

#5 Jamal Musiala

FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's teenage prodigy Jamal Musiala has continued to make headlines with his tremendous potential. He joined the Bavarians from Chelsea at the age of 16. Musiala has since gone on to become the youngest debutant and youngest scorer for Bayern in the Bundesliga.

Musiala has played in over 50 matches for the Bundesliga giants so far, racking up 11 goals and five assists. In addition to his exploits for Bayern, the wunderkind has also become the youngest player to appear for Germany in a major tournament.

B/R Football @brfootball 18-year-old winger Jamal Musiala has signed a contract extension to stay at Bayern Munich until 2026.



He’s already made 26 appearances for Bayern this season in his breakthrough year 🌟 18-year-old winger Jamal Musiala has signed a contract extension to stay at Bayern Munich until 2026.He’s already made 26 appearances for Bayern this season in his breakthrough year 🌟 https://t.co/ZBQ0wAKQKW

Despite his tender age, Musiala has shown maturity on the ball and possesses quick feet which helps him beat defenders with ease. If he keeps on improving, the 18-year-old will surely be a superstar one day.

#4 Jude Bellingham

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is already regarded as a superstar even though he is still a teenager. Blessed with tactical intelligence and technical proficiency on the ball, Bellingham's talent belies his age. At just 18, he has already proven himself to be an asset to Dortmund and England.

Following his departure from Birmingham City in 2020, Bellingham has continued his meteoric rise in the Bundesliga. He is a brilliant midfielder who has shown tremendous ability to read the game and dictate the tempo of the match.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow The Bundesliga Goal of the Month...presented by Jude Bellingham 🤩



The Bundesliga Goal of the Month...presented by Jude Bellingham 🤩https://t.co/TsKGXuNNRJ

Bellingham's performances in the UEFA Champions League and the EURO 2020 show he can also step up in the biggest stages of football. It makes one wonder just how good the teenager could become in the coming years.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh