5 young players who could enjoy breakthrough seasons (2021-22)

Normal proceedings have begun to resume, as fans are back in the stadiums at full strength in most of the top European leagues. The 2021-22 season is off to a flying start, as most teams have taken to the field full of energy and the backing of their loud and roaring home crowds.

That was most apparent in the Premier League’s opening weekend, as none of the matches ended in draws, with seven of the ten home teams emerging triumphant. Fans will also have some new faces and talents to watch out for this season, ones who could potentially play a key role in their club’s endeavours.

The demands of the modern game have become such that top teams need to have large squads to be competitive in multiple tournaments. That means several youngsters could get opportunities to make their mark in this ongoing season.

On that note, here's a look at the five young players who could enjoy breakthrough campaigns in 2021-22.

#5 Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel is one of Borussia Dortmund’s latest signings heading into the new season. He happens to be one of the finest young goalkeepers in the game at the moment.

The Swiss shot-stopper was signed from Stuttgart on a €15 million deal in the ongoing summer transfer window. Kobel featured in Dortmund’s season-opener against Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB Pokal, registering a clean sheet on his debut for the club.

He also notched up a clean sheet on his first-team debut in the 2017-18 DFB Cup for Hoffenheim.

The 23-year-old was hugely impressive in Stuttgart, helping the club earn promotion to the Bundesliga. Kobel recorded ten shut-outs (11 clean sheets, including one in a 22-minute appearance) in 31 league appearances last season.

Kobel featured in all but one of Stuttgart’s 2020-21 Bundesliga games, keeping five clean sheets. After a string of consistent performances over the past few years, Kobel could enjoy a breakthrough season at Signal Iduna Park and establish himself as one of the best in the continent.

#4 Trevor Chalobah

Trevor Chalobah

Chelsea academy product Trevor Chalobah is already off to a flying start in the 2021-22 season.

The 22-year-old found the back of the net in the Blues’ opening day Premier League game against Crystal Palace. It was all the more impressive, as he plies his trade in the opposite half of the pitch at centre-back, where he put up a solid performance in Chelsea’s well-drilled backline.

After a host of stellar performances on loan with Ligue 1 club Lorient, Chalobah made his full debut for the Blues in their 2021-22 season opener. The former England U21 impressed in his maiden appearance against Villarreal in the UEFA SuperCup, and made his league debut a few days later at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah has earned high praise from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, so he can be expected to feature a lot in the 2021-22 season.

