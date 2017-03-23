5 young players in the Italy squad set to transform the Azzurri

Italy are in need of a new identity and boss Gian Piero Ventura is putting his faith in youth.

by Harry De Cosemo Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 23:57 IST

Gian Piero Ventura is ushering in a new age in Italian football

Italian football is a wonderful thing and not like the game anywhere else. The atmosphere is special; a unique blend of hostile and encapsulating, the perfect backdrop for such a remarkable sport.

But, in an international sense at least, Italy are again searching for an identity. The departure of Antonio Conte, who made an uninspiring squad on paper perform excellently at Euro 2016 last summer with an organised style of play brimming with intensity, was the catalyst for soul searching.

Conte’s replacement has been former Torino coach Gian Piero Ventura. In his early reign, the Azzurri are going strong in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers, only behind Spain on goal difference with ten points after four games.

The majority of the legendary figures who have played for Italy have retired over recent years and are yet to be replaced by genuine quality, resulting in a string of poor tournament displays, including getting knocked out of the last two World Cups at the group stage.

But Ventura is putting his faith in youth now. Italy face Poland and the Netherlands in friendlies over the next few days, and here are five players in the squad set for a huge future in the Azzurri jersey.

#1 Alessio Romagnoli – Milan

Alessio Romagnoli: The future at the back

At just 22 years of age, Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli has a long way to go to match up to some Italian defenders of yesteryear. Football in that country is all about tactics and defensive organisation, the history books state, and there is no shortage of role models. Fabio Cannavaro lifted the World Cup in 2006, but he need only look back at Milan, where the likes of Franco Baresi, Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini were so revered, for inspiration.

With just four caps to his name since making his debut last year, Romagnoli is far from the finished article, but he is arguably the most exciting defensive prospect in Serie A right now, even if the Rossoneri have seen better days.

He was signed from Roma almost two years ago for around £20million. The money was excellent, but after playing just 13 league games for them before impressing on loan at Sampdoria in 2014/15, it is hard to see the logic in letting him go, especially to a direct rival.

Comparisons to Nesta will flatter him, but they are understandable. At 6’2”, Romagnoli has obvious aerial prowess, and his composure, both on and off the ball, is excellent too.

As mentioned above, the defensive structure is the hallmark of Italian football, but in Romagnoli, a midfielder in his younger days, Italy have a throwback to a more stylish model of a defender.