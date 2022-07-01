5 young players to look out for at 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is now less than six months away with the tournament scheduled to begin in November. Winning the quadrennial competition is considered the pinnacle of footballing success at an international level. It has also seen the rise of numerous young stars.

Players like Michael Owen, Lukas Podolski, Thomas Muller, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe made their mark in the World Cup at a very young age. They made headlines due to their outstanding performances in the tournament and became superstars. With football's most famous competition just a few months away, a few young heroes look likely to take center stage. Below are five young players to watch at the World Cup.

#5 Pedri (Spain)

Pedri is the winner of the 2021 Golden Boy Award.

Pedri, the 20-year-old Barcelona midfielder, is arguably one of the most exciting young midfielders in football right now. His game awareness is top notch and is an excellent passer of the ball. His ability to retain possession and support attack is one of the reasons he is very efficient on the pitch.

He scored five goals and gave an assist in 22 games for Barcelona last season. His true contribution to the Catalans is beyond numbers and statistics. He was named the 'Best Young Player of the Tournament' at Euro 2020. La Roja reached the semi-finals in the tournament will hope that he gives similar performances at the World Cup.

#4 Antony (Brazil)

Antony had 22 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

The Ajax man, rumored to be with a move to Manchester United, is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe. The quality that the left-footed entertainer possesses knows no bounds. His Brazilian flair and ability to set up other attackers and score himself leaves most of his viewers in awe. In 33 appearances for his club last season, he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists while playing on the right wing for Ajax.

He has played only nine games for Brazil, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He will no doubt be a part of Tite's World Cup squad and is expected to be the pick of the young players.

#3 Aurélien Tchouameni (France)

Tchouameni has moved to Real Madrid for 80 million Euros.

All eyes will be on Aurelien Tchouameni after his sensational €80 million transfer to Real Madrid. He is an intelligent midfielder and has been praised by many for his unique abilities. He is primarily a defensive midfielder and has played that role throughout his career in Ligue 1 with Bordeaux and Monaco.

He is adept at reading the game, especially in defensive situations. He ranks in the 99th percentile for his interceptions across midfielders in Europe's top five leagues. He is also capable of shooting when required, scoring three goals in 35 league appearances last season. He will definitely set the stage on fire for France at the grand event.

#2 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Musiala is the yougest Bayern Munich player to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances.

Nineteen-year-old Bayern Munich talent Jamal Musiala makes this list for obvious reasons. His presence in attack at such an age is impressive for all to see. The right-footed attacking midfielder made 40 appearances across competitions last season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

He ranks in the 96th percentile for shot creating actions per 90 among attacking midfielders across Europe's top five leagues. The young German already has 15 caps at senior level at such a tender age and his impressive performances at club level promise a lot at the Qatar World Cup. The German talent is definitely on his way to becoming one of the greats for Die Mannschaft.

#1 Jude Bellingham (England)

Bellingham is one of the youngest players to play for England.

Jude Bellingham, at 19 years old, is already a talented midfielder with the world at his feet. His dominance in midfield and his ability to contribute heavily to the attack make him highly efficient at such a young age. He is sure to be a part of Gareth Southgate's side at the World Cup and is expected to perform.

At such a young age, he is unfazed by the pressure of playing around the much more experienced players around him. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 43 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season. The young Englishman has 15 senior team caps at international level and is definitely one to look out for at the World Cup.

