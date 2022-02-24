5 youngest goal scorers in the history of PSG

From a relatively newer club in football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have quickly grown to become a massive name on the European circuit. The Parisien club had the likes of Ronaldinho playing for them back in the day and have continued to attract global talent currently as well.

However, there are some unknown names who broke the record of PSG's youngest goalscorers

The Ligue 1 club have an ample number of stars, including both relative veterans and youngsters. So it gets no bigger than Kylian Mbappe when someone speaks about young star footballers at the club.

However, Mbappe isn't the youngest goalscorer in the club's history as there are at least five other players above him in the list. Let's take a look at them:

#5 Jean-Christophe Bahebeck - 17 years, 9 months and 30 days

Bahebeck in his PSG days (image via Transfermarkt)

One has to travel to the relatively old days of the Parisien club to find the name of Jean-Christophe Bahebeck. The center forward caught attention playing for the reserve side. His dribbling ability and finishing resulted in clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea being linked with him.

A transfer to one of them didn't transpire, but Bahebeck was quickly promoted to the senior side. His senior debut came as a substitute in the Coupe de France quarter-finals when the match against Le Mans went into extra time. The match was locked at 0-0 until the end of the regulation time.

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien #PSG through to the French Cup semis after beating Le Mans 2-0 aet with goals from very promising and talented youngsters Kebano & Bahebeck #PSG through to the French Cup semis after beating Le Mans 2-0 aet with goals from very promising and talented youngsters Kebano & Bahebeck

Bahebeck scored his first goal for the club in the 108th minute, making him one of the youngest scorers in PSG's history.

After that, however, his promise remained unfulfilled. A series of loan spells weren't too helpful, and Bahebeck's early showing didn't become sustainable.

#4 Tanguy Nianzou - 17 years, 7 months and 5 days

Nianzou has been a steal for Bayern Munich (Image via Bundesliga)

Tanguy Nianzou is a French teenage footballer who graduated from PSG's academy. He was promoted to the senior side in 2019 at a very young age based on his talent and potential. He excelled as a centre-back and was already making starts in important tournaments like the Champions League as a teenager.

Nianzou's goal-scoring is not his main judgment parameter as he excels in closing down defenders quickly. He is also good in the air, but he is also the fourth youngest scorer in the club's history.

Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul

A free transfer arrival last season from PSG, injury ruled Nianzou out for most of the campaign, and he ended up playing just six Bundesliga games. That should increase this year following the exits of Alaba and Boateng.

#FCB Tanguy Nianzou - Bayern Munich - 19 - CBA free transfer arrival last season from PSG, injury ruled Nianzou out for most of the campaign, and he ended up playing just six Bundesliga games. That should increase this year following the exits of Alaba and Boateng. Tanguy Nianzou - Bayern Munich - 19 - CB 🇫🇷 A free transfer arrival last season from PSG, injury ruled Nianzou out for most of the campaign, and he ended up playing just six Bundesliga games. That should increase this year following the exits of Alaba and Boateng.#FCB https://t.co/6seoYgJsMD

Like Bahebeck, Nianzou's first goal also came in the Coupe de France. The Parisien club played Reims on January 22, 2020, and Nianzou scored his first senior goal for the club in that match.

He followed his debut goal with brilliant performances, but an expiring contract saw Bayern Munich sign him in 2020.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh