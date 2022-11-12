5 youngest players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup and the excitement around the sport's biggest event will soon reach a fever pitch. The majority of the best players in the world will be present at the tournament and there is a whole spectrum of emotions attached to the event.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be bittersweet for some of the legends of the game who could be playing on football's biggest stage for the last time in their careers. This is likely to be the last World Cup for GOATs of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for instance.

This will also be the first time a number of players will step foot on the big stage. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the youngest players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

(The date of birth of the players are provided next to their name and nationality)

#5 Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco) - 10 May 2004 (age 18 years)

Morocco have named 18-year-old Bilal El Khannouss in their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He became the talk of the town in Belgium courtesy of his excellent performances for Racing Genk. El Khanouss had the option of representing Belgium over Morocco but he decided to go with the latter.

The 18-year-old has been at Genk since he was 14 and has represented Belgium at the u15 and u16 levels. In 16 appearances across all competitions for Racing Genk in the 2022-23 season so far, the attacking midfielder has provided one assist.

#4 Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica) - 15 June 2004 (age 18 years)

Costa Rica have quite a few talented young players in their squad and Jewison Bennette is chief among them. The 18-year-old winger played an important role in helping Costa Rica clinch 19 points out of a possible 21 from their last seven World Cup qualifiers.

This helped them earn an intercontinental playoff spot where they eventually beat New Zealand 1-0. Bennette currently plays for Sunderland in the Championship. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

In seven appearances across all competitions for Costa Rica so far in his career, the teenager has scored two goals and provided two assists.

#3 Gavi (Spain) - 5 August 2004 (age 18 years)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Gavi is a teenager who needs no introduction. The Spanish wonderkid has already established himself as an important player for both Barcelona and La Roja. The diminutive central midfielder's abilities and game intelligence belies his age and he is expected to play a starring role for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season and has provided one assist. He has already earned 12 caps for the Spanish national side and has scored one goal for them so far.

#2 Garang Kuol (Australia) - 15 September 2004 (age 18 years)

Australia have named their 26-man squad and Garang Kuol, aged 18, is the youngest player on their roster. Interestingly, Kuol is yet to start a league match in his senior footballing career and is a bit of an unknown commodity heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup,

Kuol will join Premier League side Newcastle United in January 2022 and has impressed with some performances off the bench for his current side Central Coast Mariners. He has made a total of 12 league appearances off the bench and received his first call-up to the Australian international squad in September.

He earned his first cap for the Aussies in a friendly against New Zealand (25 September). Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes Kuol could be a breakout star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany) - 20 November 2004 (age 17 years)

Youssoufa Moukoko is having a breakout season and has already garnered interest from top European clubs. The teenager has been in sensational form this term and has been one of Borussia Dortmund's best players so far this campaign.

He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund so far this term. The fact that he has only started 11 of those games makes his numbers all the more impressive.

Moukoko will be looking to make his debut for the German national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

