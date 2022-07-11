5 youngsters who could have a breakthrough season in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign

The Premier League has seen a lot of young talent come into their own in recent years. The top six clubs have opted to sign teenagers and players under the age of 21 as it requires minimal investment but has the potential to provide huge returns.

Similarly, promoting budding individuals from the academy to the first-team has also proved fruitful for multiple clubs, while loaning them out to Championship sides has its own advantages.

The 2022/23 Premier League season could be a massive opportunity for several youngsters

Either way, the parent club has huge benefits in promoting young talent to the senior team. The 2021/22 season saw many such wonderkids burst onto the scene, and the 2022/23 campaign is bound to witness the same.

But amongst the many gifted players, there are only a few who could use the upcoming season as a chance to cement their place in the squad for years to come.

On that note, let's take a look at five youngsters who could have a breakthrough season in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

#5 James Garner - Manchester United

James Garner is one of the few youngsters who could be given a well-deserved shot in the first-team squad at Manchester United this season.

Erik Ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with several players leaving the club this summer, including the likes of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic. This has left a rather sizeable gap in midfield options, courtesy of which the club are reportedly eager to get a deal over the line for Frenkie de Jong.

But the Dutch international might not fix the issue of providing enough defensive cover for the Manchester United backline. However, Ten Hag could rely on Garner for the same following the youngster's scintillating performances for Nottingham Forest in the Championship last season.

The 21-year-old ace played a deep-lying role for the newly-promoted side last term as he excelled at intercepting the ball and winning it in key areas. His distribution of the ball could use some work, but Ten Hag can certainly help the youngster hone those abilities.

A bustling central midfielder and one of Manchester United's very own, Garner could have an incredible season if his manager believes in him in the upcoming campaign.

#4 Levi Colwill - Chelsea

Over the last three years, Chelsea have promoted the youth of the club to the senior squad and it has largely benefited them.

Although they have also offloaded young talents like Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento, and Fikayo Tomori in the process, their success stories have overshadowed it.

Mason Mount & Reece James are standout examples of the same. The likes of Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, and Armando Broja will look to form part of the list for the 2022/23 season.

However, another player who could join them is Levi Colwill, who had a solid campaign at Huddersfield last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League. Regardless, Chelsea will be happy with the progress the young Englishman has shown, as he played 29 games for the Terriers last season.

With the Blues short on defenders at the back following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Colwill could be used in the first-team squad. The 19-year-old centre-back has the composure and maturity to play top-flight football, and Thomas Tuchel needs to instill the same confidence in him.

Cobham's academy products have been useful for Chelsea in recent seasons. Colwill's could prove to be a handy option at the back next season, especially if the club fail to bring in reinforcements this summer.

#3 Djed Spence - Nottingham Forest/Tottenham Hotspur

Djed Spence was one of the best players in the Championship last season as he played an integral role in helping Nottingham Forest seal promotion to the Premier League again.

A marauding full-back and an intelligent defender, Spence scored two goals and provided five assists in 42 Championship appearances last season. This has reportedly led to Tottenham Hotspur (as per Sky Sports) trying to land his signature this summer, albeit a deal has yet to be struck between the two clubs.

Either way, the England U-21 right-back will play in the Premier League next season and should be a sight to watch. Incredibly fast and full of tricks, Spence knows his way on the pitch, while his diligence at the back is just as good.

Although the defensive part of his game still needs to be solidified, the 21-year-old youngster is bound to adapt to the Premier League slowly and steadily. A star for the future, Spence will be sure to replicate his Championship performances in the English top-flight in the upcoming campaign.

#2 Cole Palmer - Manchester City

Cole Palmer played a ridiculous 19 games across all competitions last season, including featuring for the youth side and Manchester City's first-team.

Like Phil Foden, Palmer is an exciting attacking midfielder who has the discipline, desire, and potential to make it to the very top of English football. Pep Guardiola handed him 11 senior appearances last term, including four Premier League games.

But his form in the youth team was an indication of his bright talent, as he racked up eight goals and four assists in just eight Premier League 2 appearances.

With Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leaving this summer, Palmer could step up and cement a spot in the first-team squad for the upcoming season. While the club have signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as well, the 20-year-old Manchester City academy product could add something different to the team.

Moreover, if there are any more departures or Jack Grealish fails to improve his performances next season, Palmer could become a regular for his boyhood club next season.

#1 Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool

Liverpool's recruitment under Fenway Sports Group has been nothing short of spectacular as they have often nailed their transfers.

The process has only improved under Jurgen Klopp, who has the ability to churn out the best from each and every member of his squad. He might hope to do the same with Fabio Carvalho next season after the former Fulham star helped his boyhood club win the Championship last season.

Playing as an attacking midfielder last season, the 19-year-old scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 36 Championship appearances in the 2021/22 campaign.

For a player as young as him, the sky is now the limit, especially since he joined the Anfield club. The Reds are not necessarily low on firepower, as they sealed a deal for Darwin Nunez as well this summer.

But competing on all four fronts, as the club managed so elegantly last season, can be a challenge for the best teams in the world. Hence, there are several games to play, and Carvalho, if he impresses Klopp in pre-season, could have a real shot at fighting for a first-team spot next season.

