5 youngsters to shine in the 2017 Toulon Tournament

The Toulon Tournament is widely recognised as the foremost youth competition in world football.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 14:06 IST

Ike Ugbo is one of the stars who can really take off at the tournament

The annual Toulon Tournament is the most prestigious of all the youth international tournaments in world football. It has a long-standing reputation as being a breeding ground for some of the finest players in the world, with the likes of Javier Mascherano, James Rodriguez and Thierry Henry among those to have been named as the competition’s outstanding player in past editions.

It got underway on Monday, with 12 Under-20 teams seeking to claim the 2017 title, among them hosts France, Brazil and defending champions England.

Given that the tournament is a proven producer of top-class internationals, here are five players worth keeping an eye out for in the coming fortnight.

#1 Ike Ugbo (Chelsea, England)

The striker has been in devastating form for Chelsea’s Under-23 side this season and is thought to be highly regarded by manager Antonio Conte, although he has not actually featured for the first team yet. Nevertheless, he is a player who has shown himself to be prolific with the Blues’ youth teams for several years now and notably scored a fine volley against Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup.

It is unlikely that he will have a chance with the Blues next term and is thought to be destined for a loan deal elsewhere. A strong showing in Toulon will make other Premier League clubs sit up and take notice, so this is a fine chance for the 18-year-old.