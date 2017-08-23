5 players who could strengthen Newcastle United

Newcastle United should act quickly by making couple of signings before the transfer window closes.

23 Aug 2017

Rafa Benitez and his team have yet to fire in their Premier League season

Newcastle United and Rafa Benitez have failed to win their first two games in the Premier League against Tottenham and Huddersfield. The Magpies squad seems to be attenuated and have very less Premier League experience.

Tension is building up between the owner Mike Ashley and the manager Rafa Benitez due to the lack of quality summer signings. Benitez will have to sell to bring in more players having already acquired the signatures of Jacob Murphy, Florian Lejeune, Christian Atsu, Joselu, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino.

However, their squad needs to be reshaped to survive in the Premier League. In particular, midfield needs to be trimmed along with the players in the wide areas.

Let's look at some of the players who could improve the Magpies.