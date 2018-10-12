×
6 clubs that remain unbeaten in Europe's top 5 leagues 

Harsh Biyani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
542   //    12 Oct 2018, 16:08 IST

Dortmund are 1st in Germany
Dortmund are 1st in Germany

It just feels like last week that football returned to action after the first international break. And now we have the second international break upon us.

In the last international break, I wrote about clubs that had a 100% record.

Read more about it here: 10 clubs to have the perfect start to the season in Europe's top 5 leagues

However, now, only 2 clubs can boast of that record. There are still clubs that may not have a perfect start but are still yet to be defeated in their respective leagues.

Bundesliga

Dortmund

The only club in Germany to remain unbeaten in the league so far. Having played 7 games, BVB have won 5 and drawn 2. And as a result, are first in their league.

Dortmund have been ruthless in their last 3 games, scoring 15 goals (23 overall). Their top scorer, Paco Alacer has scored 6 goals, in 3 matches that he featured in, but has yet to play 90 mins! That's a goal every 13.5 minutes.

With Bayern's form looking bad as of now, Dortmund have the chance of winning the league this year. Still, a long way to go, but if BVB keep this up, it could be a possibility.

Serie A

Juventus

Juventus still boast of a 100% record
Juventus still boast of a 100% record

It looks like once again Juventus would walk away with the Serie A title, given the fine form they are in.

Having played 8 games, Juventus still have the perfect start, winning all 8 games. Ronaldo, who struggled to score goals after his move to Italy, is the clubs' leading goalscorer along with Mario Mandzukic in the league (4).

The Old Lady are the only team in Europe's top 5 leagues to win their opening 10 games of the season in all competitions.

Premier League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Borussia Dortmund Football Eden Hazard Kylian Mbappe Massimiliano Allegri Thomas Tuchel Football Top 5/Top 10
Harsh Biyani
ANALYST
Sports makes the world a better place to live in! Football is love, Chelsea is life Feedbacks are always welcomed
