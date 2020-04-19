6 dream signings for Manchester United this summer

This article offers an analysis of Manchester United's dream signings in the summer transfer window.

These are certainly the type of players that the Red Devils would want to sign under their revamped transfer strategy.

Tejas Parkar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

​ Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is expected to make big signings to bolster the squad ahead of the new season

Manchester United, arguably the world's biggest football club, have not been their usual, boisterous selves for a while now. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired about seven years ago, the Red Devils have failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by the Old Trafford faithful due to a multitude of reasons which include frequent managerial changes, bad recruitment and a lack of any concrete football philosophy.

The appointment of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as permanent manager in March last year was expected to bring about a massive change at the club. While the Manchester giants have not yet shown any significant improvement under the tutelage of the Norwegian tactician, the general consensus dictates that they are heading in the right direction.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window has further aided the Red Devils' gradual development and there is a belief that they are now on their way up. Solksjaer's men are unbeaten in their last 11 games, a run that consists of nine wins including victories against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and reigning champions Manchester City at Old Trafford.

1⃣1⃣ games unbeaten got us feeling like: pic.twitter.com/IZ2nAICOyq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2020

As one of the wealthiest football clubs on the planet, Manchester United are expected to take full advantage of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will likely make bargain signings this summer, with Solksjaer already having admitted to the same in an interview with Sky Sports.

Having said that, we will now take a look at six dream signings for Manchester United in the summer transfer window and the chances of their moves to the club.

#6 Dayot Upemecano

Dayot Upemecano has firmly established himself as one of the world's best young centre-backs

Dayot Upemecano was first linked to Manchester United in 2015 when he was known as an up-and-coming teenage sensation at French side Valenciennes, who ply their trade in Ligue 2. In an interview with French publication So Foot in February 2019, the defender's agent Thierry Martinez claimed that the Red Devils reneged on key aspects of their original proposal and withdrew their offer to buy his client a flat. They also capped the number of return flights for the player's visiting parents to just six, thereby allowing any potential deal to collapse.

As a result, the Frenchman joined Red Bull Salzburg that summer, gaining valuable experience as a youngster on the fringes of regular first-team football before moving to sister club RB Leipzig in 2017, where he was shortlisted for the European Golden Boy award on the back of some scintillating performances.

The situation at United: Harry Maguire seems to be forming a new partnership with Victor Lindelof at Manchester United. Both defenders had been inconsistent in the first half of the season, but an uptick in form, coupled with other injuries in the squad, has seen them installed as the first-choice centre-back pairing. Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are also excellent centre-backs but their United stints have been blighted by injuries.

Advertisement

Why he fits the bill: A ball-playing centre-half, Upamecano suits the style of football Solksjaer wants to implement at United. His tackle-winning abilities are akin to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and he also has the physicality and pace to succeed in the Premier League. Besides, the 21-year-old could also provide necessary competition to all four centre-backs currently at Old Trafford.

Possibility rating: 2/10. While everyone at the club would pounce on the opportunity to sign Dayot Upamecano, the Red Devils are likely to focus on other areas of the pitch. If the Frenchman decides to switch allegiances this summer, he would probably end up at Manchester City, who are in far greater need of a centre-back.

Bayern Munich, who have had their troubles in the centre-back position with the sale of Hummels and injuries to Boateng and Sule, could also swoop for Upamecano. However, his injury record is atrocious for a young player and clubs like Manchester City and Bayern Munich, who have had their fair share of defensive injury troubles this season, may be wary of signing him for big money.

#5 Timo Werner

Werner is a versatile forward who can play across the forward line

Timo Werner is another RB Leipzig player who has been on fire this season. His goalscoring exploits this season- 27 goals in all competitions- is one of the reasons why Die Roten Bullen were at the top of the standings for several weeks. However, the 24-year-old lost his red-hot form later in the season and his side soon surrendered the top spot to Bayern Munich. Whenever the Bundesliga returns, his goal-scoring endeavours will surely be a deciding factor in the fate of the title.

The situation at United: Anthony Martial, who has been given the number 9 shirt again this season, has scored 16 goals in a campaign disrupted by minor knocks and injuries. Marcus Rashford has played as a centre-forward in the Frenchman's absence but looks more comfortable and certainly more threatening on the left-wing. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood has scored a whopping 12 goals this season but is thought to be a player for the future and is not at a stage in his career where he can play regularly.

Why he fits the bill: Werner could join Martial up top if he decides to join Manchester United. The latter plays primarily from the left and the RB Leipzig man, being a right-sided forward, could form a deadly partnership with the Frenchman. If the Red Devils sign a right-winger like Jadon Sancho, the interchange between Rashford, Martial, Werner and Sancho, flanked by Bruno Fernandes or Paul Pogba, would be a mouth-watering prospect for the club's fans.

Possibility rating: 3/10. While United need a centre-forward to provide competition to Martial and Greenwood up top, Werner is more likely to join Liverpool or Chelsea. Roberto Firmino's output for the Merseysiders has declined drastically this season while the Blues need a world-class forward to play alongside Tammy Abraham. He could also be snapped up by Bayern Munich as the eventual replacement for the world-class but ageing Robert Lewandowski.

#4 Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is currently one of the best central defensive midfielders in the world

The only player on this list not playing in the Bundesliga, Thomas Partey would be a certified fan favourite at Old Trafford. His performances at Atletico Madrid have improved drastically and he is now a vital cog in the battle-hardened Rojiblancos defensive structure. His performance in the away leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture against Liverpool won him plaudits all around the world and he is now considered by many to be the world's premier defensive midfielder.

The situation at United: Nemanja Matic, who was initially believed to be surplus to requirements, is the only out-and-out defensive midfielder at the club. His recent performances have ensured him a new contract but he will turn 32 in August, and as a result, won't be at the club in the long-term. Fred and Scott McTominay can also be deployed as defensive midfielders but they are more in the mould of box-to-box midfielders. Paul Pogba was sometimes played as a defensive midfielder under Solksjaer but his attacking talents have been utterly under-utilised in that position.

Why he fits the bill: If United sign Partey, his combativeness would allow Bruno Fernandes and Pogba to play alongside each other in attacking midfield, where they would combine to create multiple chances and score goals. The Ghanaian's immense work-rate and positioning would also ensure that the Red Devils would play the match on the front foot, as a club of their stature should.

Possibility rating: 5/10. While the Manchester giants are in need of a defensive midfielder, the fact that Matic was given a new contract, along with the availability of Fred and McTominay, pours water on any potential transfer deal for Partey. With Spain one of the worst-hit countries during the coronavirus pandemic, however, Atletico Madrid are believed to be in financial trouble, thereby opening up the path for a potential transfer.

1 / 2 NEXT