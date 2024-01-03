6 Football Records That Could Be Broken in 2024

Football, being the unpredictable and exhilarating sport that it is, constantly offers the possibility of records being shattered. As the 2023–2024 season unfolds, several football records are within reach of being broken or surpassed by some of the game's biggest names.

From goal-scoring exploits in the Bundesliga to historic appearances in the Premier League, and from age-defying feats in international competitions to continental goal-scoring accolades, the upcoming year promises excitement for football enthusiasts worldwide. Let's delve into the six football records that could potentially be rewritten in 2024.

Most Goals in a Bundesliga Season [Football]

The Bundesliga witnessed Robert Lewandowski's incredible goal-scoring spree in the 2020–21 season, where he set a record with 41 goals. Now, the English striker Harry Kane is in contention to break this record.

Currently playing for Bayern Munich, Kane has already notched up an impressive 21 goals in just 15 games. With half of the season remaining, the prospect of Kane surpassing Lewandowski's record is certainly on the cards, adding another feather to his illustrious career.

Most Appearances in Premier League History

James Milner, the experienced midfielder currently plying his trade for Brighton and Hove Albion, is on the brink of making history. Gareth Barry's longstanding record of 652 appearances in the Premier League could be broken by Milner, who currently sits just 20 appearances behind.

The 36-year-old veteran, who has displayed remarkable longevity throughout his career, has the opportunity to etch his name in the annals of Premier League history alongside other legendary figures.

Most Defeats in Premier League History

While records are usually celebrated, there's an unwanted one that both Burnley and Sheffield United could set this season.

Having endured a challenging start to the 2023–2024 campaign, both teams find themselves in danger of surpassing the record for the most defeats in a Premier League season. Ipswich Town (1994/95), Sunderland (2005/06), Derby County (2007/08), and Sheffield United (2020/21) all share the ignominious record of 29 defeats.

Burnley and Sheffield United's struggles hint at the possibility of this unwelcome record being surpassed, making it a season to forget for both clubs.

Oldest Player at the Euros

Portugal's Pepe, the seasoned defender, could be on the verge of rewriting history as he aims to become the oldest player to feature in the UEFA European Championship. Gabor Kiraly of Hungary currently holds the record at 40 years old during Euro 2016.

Pepe, who will be 41 by the time Euro 2024 commences, has the chance to defy age and leave an indelible mark on European football. His experience and leadership on the pitch could prove invaluable for Portugal as they seek continental glory.

Scoring in 7 Consecutive AFCON Campaigns

Andre Ayew, the Ghanaian stalwart, has the opportunity to etch his name in the history books by scoring in seven consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaigns. Having already found the net in six different tournaments, Ayew is in elite company alongside legends such as Asamoah Gyan, Kalusha Bwalya, and Samuel Eto'o.

If Ayew can maintain his goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming AFCON 2024, he will stand alone with this remarkable achievement, solidifying his legacy as one of Africa's greatest players.

Most Goals in Copa America History

Lionel Messi, often regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is within touching distance of another historic milestone. The Argentine maestro is just four goals away from surpassing Norberto Mendez of Argentina and Zizinho of Brazil, who both sit atop the list of most goals in Copa America history with 17 goals each.

Messi's stellar performance in the 2021 Copa America, where he scored four goals, has put him in a prime position to rewrite the record books in the upcoming edition, further cementing his legacy in South American football.

The world of football is rife with anticipation as these potential record-breaking feats loom on the horizon in 2024.

Whether it's the prolific goal-scoring of Harry Kane in the Bundesliga, James Milner's quest for Premier League appearances, or the age-defying performances of Pepe and Messi in international competitions, the beautiful game continues to captivate fans with its unpredictability and ability to produce moments that go down in history.