6 Guinness World Records held by Cristiano Ronaldo you didn't know about

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.47K   //    29 Oct 2018, 23:44 IST

Juventus Press Conference
Juventus Press Conference

For someone named Ronaldo, taking up professional football could have turned out to be a huge risk, because of the weight of the name. The Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the greatest players to ever play the beautiful game, so when a young Cristiano Ronaldo sped through the left-hand side at Manchester United, he was regularly reminded of the legacy he had to stand up to. Yet, it is a testament to the strength of character of the player who has come so far that he hasn't just lived up to the reputation of the name, but most certainly surpassed it.

For more than a decade, Ronaldo has won everything there is to win in club football and has broken records at will. His intense competition with Messi has gotten better over the years and the two of them have pushed each other to the limits of perfection. There has been a million debates held about who is the better of them, a discussion which has perhaps touched every football lover in the world and has added a fanatic charm to the beautiful game.

The Portuguese has, over the years, regularly created history and has registered his name in the Guinness World Records. Today, we take a look at 6 Guinness World Records held by Cristiano Ronaldo that you probably did not hear about.

#6 Most viewed Wikipedia page for an athlete (Male)

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A
Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Ever since breaking into the scene more than a decade ago, the Portuguese has attracted loyal fan followings all around the world. His tricks, his speed, his goal-scoring prowess has embedded into the imagination of his followers and as such, his presence in social media is unrivalled. Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid and then recently to Juventus, but his fan following stayed loyal to the Portuguese.

As such, it is hardly a surprise that he is the most followed athlete on social media. However, what truly astonishes us is that he is dominant is Wikipedia too. The Cristiano Ronaldo page on Wikipedia is the most viewed among male athlete on Wikipedia. From 1st December 2007 to 30th June 2016, his page in Wikipedia was viewed a Guinness World Record 48 trillion times approximately!

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
