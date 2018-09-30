6 hits and flops as Arsenal beat Watford

Arsenal beat Watford via a 2 goal advantage

Arsenal made it seven wins in all competitions by beating Watford 2-0 at the Emirates. But all credit to Watford, they really showed why they sit so high on the league table currently. They played without fear and didn’t do the usual sitting back and soaking the pressure stuff that mid table teams do at the Emirates.

Arsenal had to work very hard to get the 3 points. They left it very late, and were lucky as well. The first goal came off a Watford player, and the second one was a result of Watford pushing players high up to get a point out of the match.

Arsenal did have a golden opportunity in the first half when Lacazette missed an open goal. His honesty was also a talking point from yesterday as he refused to fall down following a tackle from Christian Kabasele.

Here we take a look at a few hits and flops from the game.

#1 Hit – Rob Holding

Overall Rob was the best Arsenal player throughout the game

Holding was as strong as a rock in his performance against Troy Deeney. He was calm and composed throughout the match. There was only one instance when Issac Success left him behind only to misfire from close range.

Overall Rob was the best Arsenal player throughout the game. He was good at crosses, tackles, and most of the time bailed Mustafi out of some terrible positions.

#2 Hit - Andre Gray

On Saturday he was in full flow

Gray was a constant threat for the Arsenal defence throughout the match. Gray and Deeney have developed a terrific understanding that has propelled Watford to great heights.

On Saturday as well, he was in full flow, created chances, had a run at Arsenal's defence, and used his physical prowess. Gray has scored three times this season, but yesterday he was unlucky as Bernd Leno got fingertips to one of his shots on target.

#3 Hit - Granit Xhaka

He surprised Watford many times with his long diagonals for Lacazette and Monreal

Xhaka is criticised a lot for his casual approach sometimes, his ugly tackles, and his temperament, but there is something to the player who has started every league match under Unai Emery.

And that something was on display yesterday. It was 99 completed passes for a deep lying playmaker. He surprised Watford many times with his long diagonals for Lacazette and Monreal.

The only issue with Xhaka is his delay in releasing the ball. If he works on that, he could be the Xabi Alonso of Arsenal.

