6 incredible strikers who are in scary form at the moment

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 243 // 10 Oct 2018, 11:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

Scoring a goal is a thing every footballer dreams of, but not everyone gets to score because every team is out there trying not to concede. As a matter of fact, if you consider the number of passes, runs and the overall efforts behind every ball that hits the back of the net, you would realise that goal-scoring isn't an easy task like many often imagine.

However, there are some spectacular attackers who make this art look very easy with their incredible finishing skills, and the football world is currently witnessing these amazing players display their talents and make a name for themselves across the world.

Bamboozling their way through opposition defenders, penetrating the box with authority, and making goalkeepers look helpless as they send the ball past them, these spectacular superstars have been running riot with their incredible records in front of goal since the beginning of this term.

Therefore, lets quickly take a look at 6 impressive attackers who are in terrifying form at the moment.

#6 Andre Silva

Andre Silva has taken LaLiga by storm this season

Andre Silva joined AC Milan in the summer of 2017, but the attacker had a forgettable campaign with the Italian giants last term, bagging just 2 goals in 24 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri before eventually completing a loan move to Sevilla this summer.

In LaLiga, the attacker has buried memories of his mediocre outing in the Italian top flight, entering into the new season in amazing form and producing a couple of extraordinary performances that have earned him praises from his idol and compatriot - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacker is currently sitting on top of the LaLiga goalscorers' chart, outscoring the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, and Luis Suarez with a whopping 7 goals to his name in 8 appearances as well as helping the Andalusian outfit reach the top of the table.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 6 NEXT