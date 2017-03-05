La Liga 2016/17: 6 instances of Messidependencia this season

Lionel Messi has changed the course of the game on several occasions this season for Barcelona.

by Aakash Sivasubramaniam Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 14:51 IST

Messi scored a late goal against Valencia to secure all three points

‘Messi saves Barcelona’s blushes’ has not been an uncommon headline in the newspapers and the media. Luis Enrique himself admitted to the disease of Messidependencia for the Catalans.

"It would be naive to think there's not some dependence on the best player in the world," Luis Enrique explained on Tuesday afternoon as he spoke to the media ahead of the Catalan’s clash with Sporting Gijon.

The Catalans have been saved by the little Argentinian six times in the current season. With the winner over Atletico, Messi has now scored 20 goals in 21 La Liga games with an incredible ratio of 0.95, a feat that Lionel Messi has managed to pull off for nine consecutive seasons.

Barcelona’s No. 10 needs only two goals this season at the Camp Nou to reach ten league goals at home.

He has managed to reach double figures at home for eight seasons now. Let’s look at the six games where Messi has been the difference.

#1 Valencia 2-3 Barcelona at Mestalla

Barcelona were a minute away from dropping points for the 4th time this season only to be saved by a Lionel Messi penalty in the 94th minute of the crucial La Liga fixture. The match also witnessed an injury to Andres Iniesta, which would eventually rule the midfielder out for the next couple of months.

Messi earlier in the game opened the scoring for the Catalans only for Barcelona’s player on loan at Valencia Munir El-Haddadi equalised for Los Che. Brazilian attacker Rodrigo put Los Che in front with a clinical finish past Barcelona’s custodian ter Stegen.

The Argentinian placed the penalty superbly in the dying moments of the game to win it for the Catalans