6 milestones Lionel Messi is likely to achieve in 2019

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
255   //    05 Jan 2019, 13:25 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Despite being snubbed from the Ballon d'Or top three for the first time in more than a decade, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi capped off an otherwise successful year.

The Argentine helped the Catalan giants win the LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España and subsequently emerged as Europe's top goal-scorer, having found the net 51 times.

This means that the 31-year-old has scored 50 or more goals for club and country in eight of the last nine years, with his biggest goal haul being in 2012 when he netted a staggering 91 goals.

A new year means new records to break and as we are just beginning, we take a look at some of the milestones that Messi is likely to achieve this year:

#1 Ryan Giggs's one-club trophy haul

UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken - Cairo
UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken - Cairo

The little magician is only three trophies away from equalling a record held by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, for the most trophies won at a single club.

Giggs has a record 36 trophies earned during his time at Old Trafford and Messi is only a few trophies away from sharing the top spot with the United winger. 

While the 31-year-old is eager to win the UEFA Champions League with the Catalan giants for the first time since 2015, trophies like the UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, LaLiga and FIFA Club World Cup will also count.

#2 Most LaLiga wins 

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup
FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup
Messi will likely catch up to former Real Madrid and current Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas' record of the most number of LaLiga wins. The shot-stopper has achieved an incredible 334 victories in the Spanish league.

The Argentine is only 11 games away from equalling the record and 12 wins away from breaking it. 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
