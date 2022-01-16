6 most overrated players from the big six clubs in the Premier League

The Premier League has always been a hub for extraordinary talent. May it be players who have come through the academies or gifted foreign acquisitions, the Premier League has no dearth of pure footballing ability. Each season players get the chance to prove their worth and are often targets for bigger clubs across Europe.

The Premier League's Big Six have had a few forgettable transfers

Navigating through the transfer window can prove to be tricky. Over the years, some deals have turned out to be bargains while others have flopped massively. The pressure of justifying a high transfer fee combined with a new club’s atmosphere has often led to players failing to live up to expectations.

While we are in no position to judge a professional footballer's ability, these particular players have been chosen because so much is expected of them. Let's now take a look at the most overrated players from each of the Premier League’s “Big Six” sides.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur - Emerson Royal

One of Tottenham’s most recent signings, Emerson Royal, was signed from Barcelona to reinforce the wing-back position. Spurs paid Barca a fee of around £26 million for the Brazilian right-back. Emerson featured in just three games for Blaugrana during his time in Spain.

Tottenham fans were extremely elated by the transfer, given that the club is not known for their brisk transfer business. Much was expected from the 23-year-old defender. But Emerson has been average at best this season.

Spurs haven’t really benefited from the Brazilian’s services, who himself admitted that he has found adjusting to life in England difficult.

Although Emerson has often found space on the wing, his crosses have been far from satisfactory. He was also found guilty of losing possession on a few occasions.

Tottenham are currently sixth in the Premier League and are competing for a top-four spot. Fans will hope that Antonio Conte can mold Emerson under his system, which typically relies on the participation of wing-backs.

#5 Arsenal - Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal v Leeds United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Given Nicolas Pepe’s record in Ligue 1, Arsenal fans were over the moon when the Ivorian was announced at the start of the 2019-20 season.The Gunners paid £72m for Pepe, who is Arsenal’s most expensive signing. Pepe has shown flashes of brilliance for Arsenal but has rarely lived up to expectations.

Pepe has 26 goals and 20 assists for Arsenal in 101 appearances across all competitions. While they are not abysmal numbers, one expects Pepe to be much more involved in the goals for the Gunners. Pepe has started just five league games this season, with Arteta putting his faith in the young guns at Arsenal.

Pepe had incredible numbers in the 2018-19 season with Lille, in which he had 22 goals and 11 assists. The 26-year-old is running out of time and needs to put in better displays for the Gunners.

Arsenal have recovered after a shaky start and are fifth in the league. Fans will hope that Mikel Arteta can secure a position in the coveted Champions League spots.

#4 Manchester City - Jack Grealish

Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League

After putting in spectacular performances at Aston Villa, Jack Grealish joined Manchester City at the start of the 2021-22 season. With a humongous transfer fee of £100m, Grealish became the most expensive player in Premier League history. However, the Englishman has failed to replicate his brilliance at Villa.

Another victim of an extravagant transfer fee, Grealish has hardly made an impact at Manchester City. In a squad brimming with superstars, the ineffectiveness of Grealish has gone largely unnoticed. Grealish has two goals and two assists in 14 league appearances for City.

Pep Guardiola has shown faith in Grealish and he has been a regular starter for City this season. Perhaps he has been judged too harshly given that this is his first season at the Etihad. But for somebody with vast Premier League experience, one expects Grealish to be more proactive.

