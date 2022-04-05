6 players with most assists in 2022 so far

Halfway through the season is where a number of players find their rhythm and groove. Some footballers hit the ground running from the get-go and may or may not navigate lean patches over the course of the season. But halfway through the season is where the build-up to the business end of the campaign begins.

That's when you need your best players to sustain their form and the ones who've been silent till then to start performing well. We all know who the best performers of the 2021-22 season have been so far. But which players have been operating on a different level altogether since the turn of the year?

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most assists in 2022 in Europe's top five leagues (all competitions).

#6 Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 7 assists

Chelsea looked quite vulnerable around the halfway point of the season. But they've since managed to find some form and Mason Mount has been crucial to their exploits since the turn of the year.

Mount is Chelsea's creator-in-chief in the final third and has improved his game significantly in 2022. He has picked up seven assists in 17 appearances across all competitions in 2022.

#5 Andy Robertson (Liverpool) - 7 assists

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is inargualy one of the best full-backs in the world and has maintained that status for close to five years now. Robertson is a fiery presence down the left flank for Jurgen Klopp's side. He bombs up and down the wing tirelessly but it's the quality of his delivery that sets him apart from the rest.

In Klopp's tactical system, Liverpool's full-backs, namely Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, are handed the burden of creating chances. Both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold are wonderful passers of the ball and are capable of whipping in some delicious balls into the box at will.

Robertson has notched up seven assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool in 2022.

#4 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) - 7 assists

Christopher Nkunku has established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in Europe's top five leagues this season. He has been an absolute menace in the final third for RB Leipzig and has been their standout performer by quite a distance.

Nkunku has racked up seven assists in 15 appearances across all competitions in 2022. Several European giants are already queueing up to sign him this summer. As per ESPN, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have all registered an interest in the 24 year old.

In 40 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Nkunku has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists.

#3 Benjamin Bourigeaud (Stade Rennais) - 7 assists

Stade Rennais midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud is a very underrated footballer. The 28-year-old can play in any position across midfield and is one of the most technically proficient footballers in Ligue 1. His delivery from the flanks as well as dead-ball situations are world-class.

Bourigeaud is good with the ball at his feet and can also take some brilliant free-kicks. The Frenchman has taken his game up a level in 2022 and has been in exquisite form in recent weeks, even picking up a hat-trick of assists in Rennes' 6-1 win over Metz on March 20.

He has racked up seven assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig in 2022.

#2 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) - 7 assists

Domenico Berardi has been one of the best wingers in Serie A for years now. He was impressive for Italy in their Euro 2020 triumph. The Sassuolo attacker is ready to make a move to a bigger club at the end of the season with AC Milan interested in securing his services, as per Calciomercato.

Berardi is a dangerous winger who can do it all in the final third. He can drift past defenders, set himself up for a shot or play a defence-splitting through ball all with the same level of ease.

Berardi has provided seven assists in 11 appearances across all competitions in 2022 so far.

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) - 8 assists

Ousmane Dembele is currently set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Barcelona and the player's camp couldn't reach an agreement over the terms of a new deal and the player was expected to sit on the sidelines for the second half of the season.

However, things have gone in the opposite direction altogether. Dembele has arguably been Barcelona's best player in 2022. He has played some of the best football of his career under Xavi Hernandez in recent months.

Dembele has picked up as many as eight assists in just 14 appearances so far in 2022. As a result, Barcelona are now set to reopen contract negotiations with Dembele in a bid to tie him down to the club for the long-term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



✍️ Full story: Barcelona have reopened talks with Ousmane Dembele over a contract extension, with sources confirming to ESPN that sporting director Mateu Alemany is meeting with the forward's agent, Moussa Sissoko, in Morocco this week.✍️ Full story: es.pn/3r23IMW Barcelona have reopened talks with Ousmane Dembele over a contract extension, with sources confirming to ESPN that sporting director Mateu Alemany is meeting with the forward's agent, Moussa Sissoko, in Morocco this week.✍️ Full story: es.pn/3r23IMW https://t.co/7E0fTLsGSy

