6 players with the most assists in Champions League history

The Champions League is arguably the biggest stage in European football. Players have made a name for themselves over the years by performing big in the competition.

It is not just by scoring goals that recognition is achieved in the tournament, at least not in the 21st century. Playmaking has been a massive aspect of football and with time, it has got the acknowledgment and appreciation that it deserves.

The Champions League has seen some world-class playmakers

The challenges faced by footballers in this tournament have been so varied and different every single time. Despite such unpredictability, some of these players have stood out from others due to their individual brilliance.

The Champions League has seen a number of top playmakers in its history. Some of them have turned out to be outstanding performers in setting up goals for their teammates. On that note, let's take a look at the players with the most assists in the Champions League to date.

#5 Xavi Hernandez & Neymar

Xavi and Neymar were two of the most productive outlets at Barcelona in the last decade

Barcelona have provided some of the best playmakers in the history of the game. Xavi Hernandez and Neymar were two of their most effective creators in the last decade.

Xavi was quite the midfielder Barcelona had. With his incisive passing, smart tactical positioning and wonderful vision, the Spaniard was brutally effective for the Catalan club. In his 151 Champions League appearances, he registered 30 assists.

His former compatriot Neymar has been equally impressive in the tournament and has the same number of assists. The Brazilian registered 17 assists while playing for Barcelona and has 13 assists with his current club Paris Saint-Germain. With him still in the competition, he is likely to surpass Xavi this season itself.

#4 Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs remains the oldest player to score in the tournament's history

Not many players have been as successful as Ryan Giggs has been in his career. The Welshman is one of the most decorated footballers of all time. He has 13 Premier League trophies, four FA Cups, two Champions League titles and many other trophies to his name.

During his time at Manchester United, Giggs was one of their most important players. Using his amazing pace, superb dribbling and brilliant creative abilities, the Welsh winger was involved in goals more often than not.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 18 - Ryan Giggs has the highest total of assists over the last five seasons in the Champions League. Evergreen. 18 - Ryan Giggs has the highest total of assists over the last five seasons in the Champions League. Evergreen.

Giggs had a stunning time in the Champions League, registering 31 assists and helping United time and again. He holds the record for most goals scored by a British player in the tournament.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh