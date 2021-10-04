6 players with the most assists in the Premier League season so far - October 2021

Yet another week of exhilarating Premier League action has passed us by and things continue to flourish in a rather unpredictable manner typical of the competition. The high-octane, thrill-a-minute nature of the Premier League has made it the most popular top-flight league in the world.

Football is usually played at a very high tempo in the English top division. Players have to toughen up and reach high levels of intensity from a physical standpoint if they are to perform well week in and week out. Part of that process is learning how to make intelligent decisions swiftly and executing them in a precise fashion.

For this reason, Premier League playmakers stand out from the rest. Without further ado, let's take a look at the six players with the most assists in the 2021-22 Premier League season so far.

#6 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) - 3 assists

Mateo Kovacic has been a standout performer for Chelsea this new season. He has started six of the seven Premier League games so far and has done a good job at orchestrating play from deep. A brilliant slaloming run and threaded through-ball at the end of it for Romelu Lukaku in the game against Aston Villa has been the pick of his three assists so far.

Kovacic's ball-carrying ability and awareness at the heart of midfield has enabled him to displace N'Golo Kante from the starting lineup. That almost seemed like an impossible task towards the end of last season when the Frenchman was going all guns blazing. Kovacic has three assists to his name so far.

#5 Michail Antonio (West Ham United) - 3 assists

Michail Antonio has been in sublime form in the opening stages of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The West Ham United striker has scored five goals and provided three assists in six appearances in the league so far this term.

Antonio has been a force to be reckoned with in the final third. He uses his physicality well. In addition to his poaching instincts, Antonio seems to have worked on his overall composure inside the area.

The 31-year-old has shown great awareness inside the final third and that's one of the reasons why he has three assists to his name already this term.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 3 assists

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best Premier League player so far this season. The Egyptian international just can't seem to stop scoring. He even seems to have taken his game up a notch with his close control and shooting ability looking even better than they did last term.

Salah has been among the goals this season as well. In addition to the three assists he has provided, Salah has scored six goals in seven Premier League appearances as well. The 29-year-old has scored in all of his last seven matches across all competitions so far this term.

