6 players Real Madrid should offload urgently before the transfer window closes

Gareth Bale would be difficult to offload

Having completed most of their transfer acquisitions, Real Madrid would now turn their attention to departures as they seek to free up space in their squad and raise funds for any other purchases.

The club has so far raised €115m from the sale of four players, but with over a month left to go before the transfer window shuts, Los Blancos would still hope to offload some more in light of their pursuit of other players like Paul Pogba.

On that note, we highlight six players that Real Madrid should get rid of before the start of next season.

#1 Gareth Bale

Of all the names on this list, Gareth Bale's would probably prove the most difficult to offload and the reasons are not far fetched.

This is not in anyway to suggest that the Welsh international is a bad player. Far from it; as a matter of fact - on his day - Gareth Bale ranks high up there with the best in the world.

His PFA Player of the Year winning performances with Tottenham proved that, while there have also been fleeting signs of his quality with Real Madrid.

Having established that the wing wizard is a player of quality, it stands to reason that Real Madrid should want him within their ranks or at least easily find buyers for a player of his ability.

However as stated earlier, there are a number of mitigating factors to Bale's transfer. For starters, at 30, he has few years of optimum performance left in him and unless you're named Ronaldo (or ostensibly Messi), nobody is going to spend an exorbitant sum on a 30-year-old.

There is also the not so small matter of his huge salary outlay which currently stands at £350,000 per week. Only a handful of clubs can afford such wages and none is willing to foot the bills.

Advertisement

Last but not least is the fact the the former Totttenham man is notoriously injury prone and no side would want to build their plans around a player whose fitness cannot be vouched for.

The fans have not warmed up to him after six years at the club, and with Bale having fallen out with most of his teammates, Real Madrid would be doing all in their power to pull off the unlikely feat of a Gareth Bale sale.

In fact, Zinedine Zidane officially announced that the winger is close to leaving Madrid and added that he hopes Bale leaves as soon as possible.

1 / 6 NEXT