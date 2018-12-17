×
6 players Tottenham Hotspur want to sign in January

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
405   //    17 Dec 2018, 18:14 IST

Rabiot has been closely linked with many high-profile Premier League sides, but Spurs could snatch him
Rabiot has been closely linked with many high-profile Premier League sides, but Spurs could snatch him

After a summer transfer window in which Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a single player, many fans are sincerely hoping for more this time around in January.

Squad depth has been an issue with Spurs so far this season, with it quickly becoming apparent that there were a lot of players outside of the starting XI who were simply not up to par, so the board will need to invest heavily next month to ensure that the right players come in.

Spurs currently sit third in the Premier League with 39 points, just six points from the top spot. Had they bolstered their squad in the summer, they might have found themselves even higher up the table by now.

With that being said, let's take a look at six players that Spurs are rumoured to be interested in and determine just how probable these transfers are.

#6 Joachim Andersen (Sampdoria)

Fulham v Sampdoria - Pre-Season Friendly
Fulham v Sampdoria - Pre-Season Friendly

Joachim Andersen is a 22-year-old centre-back who plays for Sampdoria in Serie A. He only signed with the Italian club in the summer of 2017 from FC Twente for a mere £1.2m, yet he's already worth around £7m, at least.

Andersen also features for Denmark's U21 side, having made 16 appearances for them since September 2015.

The 6'2" defender has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, thanks to his consistent performances at the back for Sampdoria. He's surprisingly agile for a defender of his height, and has a decent amount of speed - enough to fairly compete with the rapid strikers of Serie A.

Rumour probability: 4.5/10

Tottenham have a knack for going after young talent, especially in the defensive area, so their interest in Andersen is likely to be strong. He would also serve as the backup centre-back that they've been after for some time now, and at the bargain price of £7m, this could be a great deal for Spurs to latch onto.

However, TalkSPORT have reported that it could be Inter Milan who land Andersen's signature in January, as they are supposedly already in talks. Spurs will have to hurry if they stand any chance of getting their man.

1 / 6 NEXT
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
