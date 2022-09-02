6 Premier League clubs who broke their transfer records this summer 

Liverpool's record signing Darwin Nunez

Premier League clubs have just enjoyed a record-breaking summer transfer window in 2022. The PL clubs spent £1.9 billion on signing new players during the recently concluded window, smashing the previous record of £1.4 billion in 2017.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders of the window, with a total spending of £253.79 million, while Manchester United also invested £214.22 million in their squad. Several other clubs have also smashed their records during the recently concluded window.

On that note, here's a list of six Premier League clubs who have broken their transfer records this summer.

#1 Liverpool - Darwin Nunez (£85 million)

The Reds have spent £85 million to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica, making him the most expensive player in the club's history. The Uruguay international is seen as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who left the Reds to join Bayern Munich.

Nunez started his the Reds career brilliantly, scoring on his Premier League debut against Fulham. However, he headbutted Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen during gameweek two and was penalized with a straight red card for his offence.

The 23-year-old attacker missed the Merseysiders' last three games with a suspension. With his suspension now over, he is expected to be included in the Reds squad to face Everton on September 3.

#2 Newcastle United - Alexander Isak (£59 million)

Alexander Isak joined Newcastle United

Newcastle United broke their transfer record by signing Alexander Isak for £59 million from Real Sociedad.

Isak is currently among the most promising attackers in European football. The Sweden international played 132 games in all competitions during his time with Sociedad, scoring 44 goals. He was the White and Blues' star performer during the Cope del Rey triumph in 2019-20, scoring seven goals in eight appearances.

Isak started his Newcastle career brilliantly scoring on his debut against Liverpool. He will look to continue his fine form at St. James' Park this season.

#3 West Ham United - Lucas Paqueta (£51 million)

West Ham United signed Lucas Paqueta from Lyon

David Moyes spent a club-record transfer fee of £51 million to sign Lucas Paqueta from Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Paqueta enjoyed an excellent spell with the Ligue 1 club since joining from AC Milan in 2020. He played 67 league games during his time at the Groupama Stadium, registering 18 goals and 12 assists.

The Brazil international won the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Month accolade in October 2021 and was also included in the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Season 2020-21.

#4 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Matheus Nunes (£38 million)

Matheus Nunes joined Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers are another Premier League club who have broken their transfer record this summer. Matheus Nunes joined the Wolves for £38 million from Benfica, surpassing the £36.6 million they paid to sign Fabio Silva from FC Porto in 2020.

Nunes played 76 league games during his three-year spell with Sporting, scoring seven goals. He was included in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year last term and also won the Primeira Liga Midfielder of the Month twice.

#5 Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs-White (£25 million)

Nottingham Forest broke their record to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest have enjoyed an excellent transfer window under the leadership of Steve Cooper. They have signed 21 players for a combined transfer fee of £145.76 million.

Cooper splashed £25 million on signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers, making him the most expensive player in the club's history. Gibbs-White enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Sheffield United last term, registering 12 goals in 10 assists in 37 league games. The England youth international will look to replicate the same form at the City Ground this season.

#6 Brentford - Keane Lewis-Potter (£16 million)

Brentford's record signing Keane Lewis-Potter

After a successful spell with Hull City, Keane Lewis-Potter joined Brentford for £16 million during the recently concluded transfer window.

Lewis Potter played 110 league games during his time at the MKM Stadium, scoring 27 goals. He won the Hull City Players' Player of the Year 2021–22 and was also included in the EFL Championship Team of the Season last term.

The England youth international has played four Premier League games for the Bees since arriving, registering one assist. He will be a key player for Thomas Frank's side as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League.

