6 Premier League players who looked amazing in pre-season

Two-and-a-half months after Manchester City were crowned champions, the Premier League is set to return with yet another exciting campaign on Saturday (August 6).

From a nail-biting battle at the top to a topsy-turvy relegation contest and everything in between, the 2022-23 campaign promises plenty of action-packed moments.

Last season’s underperformers will get another chance to shine, while the superstars will have another opportunity to add to their legacy. There is simply no telling how the story will unfold in the English top flight this season.

In preparation for the upcoming campaign, every Premier League club, featuring most of their best players, took part in pre-season friendly matches over the last month. We witnessed some fine performances from the footballers we cherish, and got a teaser of what to expect from the 2022-23 campaign.

Today, we will take a look at some superstars who impressed fans with their displays during the off-season.

Here are six players who are heading into the 2022-23 Premier League campaign in absolutely scorching form:

#6 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Scoring 17 Premier League goals in 37 appearances, Harry Kane finished as the division’s fourth-leading scorer last season.

Over the pre-season campaign, the Tottenham Hotspur ace proved that he has every intention of moving higher up the ladder this season.

Kane was present in all four of Spurs’ pre-season matches, scoring five times. His off-the-ball movement was on point as always, he rarely misplaced passes, and also looked to bring his teammates into play.

Overall, it was a solid pre-season campaign by the Englishman, one that should give him plenty of confidence ahead of the upcoming season.

#5 Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

Bukayo Saka was one of Arsenal's best performers in the 2021-22 Premier League season, scoring 11 times and providing seven assists in 38 appearances.

If his pre-season performances are anything to go by, he is likely to enjoy another brilliant campaign in the upcoming season.

Saka participated in four of Arsenal’s pre-season games, scoring just as many times.

The England international was at his best in a 6-0 friendly win over Sevilla on July 29, with him netting twice against the La Liga outfit.

#4 Miguel Almiron - Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Atalanta - Pre-Season Friendly

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron endured a poor 2021-22 Premier League campaign, scoring only once in 30 appearances.

Thankfully, his pre-season form was much better, giving fans a glimpse of what the Paraguayan is capable of achieving.

Over the course of Newcastle United’s pre-season campaign, Almiron scored six goals and provided two assists.

His best performance came in a 3-2 defeat to Benfica on July 26, with him scoring both of the Magpies’ goals.

Thanks to Almiron’s relentless work rate and versatility, he can be deployed anywhere on the pitch. However, given his displays in pre-season, playing him as a forward might be in Eddie Howe’s best interest.

#3 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ended the 2021-22 Premier League season as the division's most effective forward, winning the 'Golden Boot' (23 goals) alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-min. He also won the 'Playmaker of the Season' award, courtesy of his 15 assists.

His pre-season form, alongside his display in the FA Community Shield, has made fans hopeful for yet another blistering season from the Egyptian.

Salah took part in four pre-season matches for the Reds, netting twice. His best performance, however, was reserved for the Community Shield clash against Manchester City on July 30.

Leading from the front, Salah scored once (penalty) and provided an assist as Liverpool cruised to a brilliant 3-1 win against the Citizens at the King Power Stadium.

#2 Anthony Martial - Manchester United

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

Anthony Martial spent only the first half of last season in the Premier League, scoring once in eight appearances.

He was loaned out to Sevilla for the remainder of the season in the winter transfer window. He didn't achieve much in Spain, recording just one assist in nine La Liga matches.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has decided to keep him at Old Trafford. Judging by the way Martial has performed, it seems the Dutchman has made the right call.

In pre-season, the 26-year-old netted three goals in five appearances, showing that he is ready to lead the line for the Red Devils. He also impressed with his link-up play, close control, and work rate off the ball.

#1 Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

Having struggled to consistently find the back of the net in the 2021-22 Premier League season, Arsenal have finally brought in a player who excels in that area.

Joining from Manchester City for £45 million this summer, Gabriel Jesus has settled in nicely under Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian was easily Arsenal’s brightest star in their recently concluded pre-season campaign, ticking all the boxes that needed ticking.

He was excellent with his movement, clear with his communication, and, most importantly, found the back of the net without breaking a sweat.

The 25-year-old played five pre-season games for the Gunners, netting a total of seven goals. His standout performance came in the 6-0 friendly win over Sevilla on July 29, when he scored a hat-trick.

