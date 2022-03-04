6 Premier League teams with the most goals from open play so far this season 

The Premier League season is nearing its business end and there is still all to play for at both ends of the table. From a nail-biting title race to a thrilling battle for survival, this season has seen it all. We have also been entertained by the incredible goals that have been scored over the duration of the campaign.

Here we focus on the goals that have been created from open play. Set-piece goals from free-kicks and corners are undoubtedly equally important. But there is something special about seeing one’s team cut open the opposition and score during open play.

The Premier League has a plethora of creative talent

Scoring in such a manner requires composure, technical skill, and a thorough understanding of each other in a team. Only a few Premier League clubs have cracked the code to do it consistently. The role of the creative personnel in the team is highlighted in such scenarios and their importance is quite evident.

Let’s now take a look at the Premier League teams with the most goals from open play this season:

#5 Leicester City and Crystal Palace: 28 goals

Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League

We kick things off with Leicester City and Crystal Palace. Both teams have scored 28 goals from open play this season. They both have scored nearly two-thirds of their total goals (39 and 37) in this manner.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has been a revelation at Palace and is level with Wilfried Zaha as their leading goalscorer with eight goals. After a bright start to the campaign, Patrick Vieira’s men have had a decline in form. The Frenchman will hope that his team can overcome their recent slump and end the season on a high.

Team Called Palace @TCPalacePod



Some people have very short memories.... 🤦‍♂️ Conor Gallagher scored his 8th Premier League goal of the season against Watford last night.Some people have very short memories.... 🤦‍♂️ #CPFC Conor Gallagher scored his 8th Premier League goal of the season against Watford last night. ⚽️Some people have very short memories.... 🤦‍♂️ #CPFC https://t.co/7RZwMkMXSS

Meanwhile, Leicester stalwart Jamie Vardy leads their goalscoring charts with 10 goals. The Foxes have often been criticized for their consistency, and that seems to be the case this season as well.

The Foxes and the Eagles have had an identical campaign thus far; they both have 30 points and are in 12th and 11th in the table respectively. However, Palace have played three more games compared to Leicester.

#4 Chelsea: 31 goals

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Champions League holders Chelsea have been putting in solid performances ever since Thomas Tuchel took over in 2021. Although they have fallen behind in the title race, they are still a force to be reckoned with and have a promising future ahead.

Out of the 49 goals the Blues have scored this season, 31 have been through open play. The likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, and Reece James have been largely responsible for creating goalscoring opportunities. Mount leads Chelsea’s goals and assists charts with seven goals and six assists so far.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich recently made headlines as he announced his decision to sell the club amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian businessman has overseen the collection of 19 major trophies since he took over in 2003. The most recent of the Blues’ trophy was the FIFA Club World Cup, which they won in February.

#3 Manchester United: 34 goals

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

After a phenomenal transfer window that promised so much, Manchester United are having a terrible time in the Premier League this season. Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane all made the move to Old Trafford this season, but have found it difficult to create an impact.

Manchester United are known for their well-created goals. Although their league form is abysmal, they still managed to score quite a lot of impressive goals. 34 goals out of their total tally of 44 have been through open play. This amounts to more than three-fourths of their total goals.

The Portuguese duo of Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes lead the Red Devils’ goalscoring charts with nine goals apiece. Ronaldo has been exceptional in the Champions League, scoring six goals in six appearances. But fans will hope the five-time Ballon d'Or winner pulls his weight in the Premier League as well.

United are currently fourth in the league but can be overtaken by teams below them who have a few games in hand.

#2 Manchester City: 42 goals

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City are blessed with some of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League. These players have been the backbone of Pep Guardiola’s side that have dominated the league over the past several seasons.

Even without an out-and-out striker in their lineup, Manchester City have scored 64 goals this season and 42 out of these have been from open play. City have a star-studded lineup and the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, and Riyad Mahrez have contributed to the majority of the goals. Sterling leads the line with 10 league goals thus far.

Manchester City seemed to be cruising to their eighth league title. But recent slipups against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur have bridged the gap between them and Liverpool. The Reds will be just three points behind City if they win their game in hand.

#1 Liverpool: 47

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Liverpool have been on a roll this Premier League season. The Reds are currently the strongest side in the league based on their recent form. They are sure to make the title race go down to the wire.

With 70 goals, the Reds have scored the most amount of times in the league so far. 47 out of these goals have been through open play. Sprightly fullbacks Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have created a plethora of chances from the wings. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have preferred a more direct approach.

Premier League @premierleague Reds lead the way in the assist charts Reds lead the way in the assist charts 2️⃣ Reds lead the way in the assist charts 🔴 https://t.co/kstEwrQoZg

Salah has had a spectacular season thus far and leads the goals and assists charts with 19 goals and 10 assists. He looks well on course to receive his third Premier League Golden Boot award. The Reds are just six points behind leaders Man City and are mounting pressure on Pep Guardiola and his side.

Edited by Aditya Singh