6 Signings the Premiere League top-6 teams should make

sanketc7
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.94K   //    28 Jul 2018, 02:34 IST

PL Top-6 from 2017-18
PL Top-6 from 2017-18

Manchester City won the Premier League title in 2018 with a convincing 19 point lead over 2nd placed Manchester United. Its quite clear that every other club, part of the big-6 needs to make certain changes in an attempt to stay in the race for the PL trophy.

That is not to say that Manchester City do not need to invest any further. The last time a club retained the PL title was when Manchester United did the double in 2009.

Since then no club has won the premier league and retained the title in the following season, which is precisely what makes the English Premier League the best league in the world and why no team in the top-6 can afford to stay put while the others invest in their squads.

#6 Arsenal

<p>Stephan Lichtsteiner moved from Juventus on a free transfer
Stephan Lichtsteiner moved from Juventus on a free transfer

Arsenal finished at the bottom among the top 6 in the previous season and have reacted to it. Arsense Wenger era is finally over and in Unai Emery, Arsenal have a shrewd tactician who can help the team move on from Wenger while still maintaining the pleasing style of football associated with Wenger's team.

So far Arsenal have signed 4 players this transfer window and all of them seem to be smart budget signings, with Lucas Torreira especially seeming like a great midfield fit with Granit Xhaka -

  1. Stephan Lichtsteiner (RB) (free transfer from Juventus)
  2. Lucas Torreira (CDM) (£27M from Sampdoria)
  3. Bernd Leno (GK) (£22.50M from Bayern Leverkusen)
  4. Sokratis (CB) (£14.40M from Borussia Dortmund)

Unlike a few other clubs, Arsenal might be more interested in the 'transfers out' column over the 'transfer in' column right now. Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez, Callum Chambers to name a few are not the kind of players that you need to challenge for a title. They might be the perfect candidates for lower rung clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal should finance better back ups for Koscielny and a replacement for Ramsey (if he decides to leave) through the sales of these fringe players. Steven Nzonzi might be a good value for money signing who can provide good cover for Ramsey too, should he choose to leave.

If Unai Emery likes wing play then he currently doesn't have any wingers that are Premier League quality. Wilfried Zaha might present a strong case in that department for Arsenal after a solid season with Crystal Palace.


1 / 6 NEXT
sanketc7
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
All Sports, All Day. 24 hours and 4 TV sets aren't enough.
