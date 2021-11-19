6 teams with the most Premier League wins ever

The Premier League is the most widely followed club competition in the world of football. The English top-flight has fans all across the globe. Premier League clubs are also some of the most popular sporting entities in the world.

The thrill-a-minute, unpredictable nature of the Premier League has gone a long way towards endearing fans to it. It's a very physically demanding league as well. Due to its wide fan following, Premier League sides are some of the richest in the world as well.

The English top division was renamed 'Premier League' in 1992. The English top-flight giants are among the most successful teams in Europe. Without further ado, let's take a look at the six teams with the most Premier League wins till date.

#6 Manchester City - 451 Premier League wins

Manchester City used to be a mid-table club until Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, bought the club in 2008. Thanks to the heavy cash injection that followed and has continued to this day, Manchester City have become an extremely successful Premier League side.

They have emerged as champions in three of the last four Premier League seasons. When they won the Premier League title in 2018, they also became the only side in the country to attain 100 points in the top-flight.

City are currently one of the most dominant sides in European football and they have flourished under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. To date, Manchester City have recorded 451 wins in the Premier League. Over the last six years or so, they have gathered a lot of ground on the ones leading the list.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - 485 Premier League wins

Tottenham Hotspur are going through a difficult period. They fired Nuno Espirio Santos from the managerial position after the club got off to a poor start to the season. There is a sense of optimism around the club right now as serial winner Antonio Conte has been brought in to replace Nuno.

Spurs are yet to win a Premier League title. They have lingered in and around the top 4 places and are infamous for their inability to perform when it matters most. Spurs have 485 wins in the Premier League to this day. They enjoyed arguably their best years in the Premier League era under Mauricio Pochettino.

#4 Liverpool - 587 Premier League wins

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool is one of the most successful English clubs in the world. However, their period of dominance ended right before the Premier League era started in 1992. The Merseysiders went three decades without winning a Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp and co. finally delivered the much coveted title in the 2019-20 season. Liverpool are currently one of the most entertaining and exciting sides in the Premier League and are a force to be reckoned with in Europe as well.

They have recorded 587 Premier League wins and that number has been increasing rapidly in recent seasons.

