6 things we learned from Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup triumph

Barcelona lifting Supercopa de España

The 2018 Supercopa de España was the 32nd Edition of the Spanish Super Cup. This year the contest was between Copa del Rey runners-up Sevilla and winners of Copa del Rey and La Liga - Barcelona.

Unlike previous editions, the match was played as a one game encounter, in a neutral location.

This was the first ever Spanish Super Cup to be hosted as a single match on foreign soil. The venue was Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco.

Barcelona came out on top, let's look at some key points noted.

#1 Resolute Sevilla

Sevilla celebrating

Ernesto Valverde demonstrated confidence in his new signings as Arthur and Lenglet were placed in the starting lineup, while big names like Rakitic, Phil Coutinho, and Umtiti were left on the sidelines.

The final result went in Barcelona's favour despite Sevilla getting off to a great start with an 8th minute lead.

The goal was not given at first as the referee had given it as offside, but the use of VAR proved to be helpful for the Sevilla side as Pablo Sarabia's finish gave them the edge over their opponents inside the first 10 minutes.

Throughout the game, Sevilla showed exactly why they beat Manchester United last season. They held back the fierce Barcelona attack for a long time.

Barcelona was a little edgy in the first 15 minutes, but improved as the game wore on.

#2 The Messi factor

Messi Magic

It was almost the end of first-half before Messi hit the woodwork from a free-kick on the edge of the box, the ball rebounded to Pique and he sent home the equalizer for the Catalan side. Things looked up for Barcelona at half-time.

Barcelona looked up to their new captain, who took the reigns after Andres Iniesta left the club. He was a crucial piece in the Barcelona attack.

Lifting a trophy as captain for the first time, Messi became the first player in the history of Barcelona to win the most trophies ever. It was his 33rd trophy as a Barca player.

