6 unique traits that make Kylian Mbappe one of the world's best at just 24

Kylian Mbappe's achievement of becoming Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) all-time top goal scorer with 201 goals is a historic moment for the club and Mbappe himself. This feat demonstrates his tremendous impact on the team and highlights his footballing greatness. Moreover, it establishes Mbappe as one of the most accomplished young players in the sport, with an impressive list of achievements at just 24 years old.

Along with becoming PSG's top scorer, Kylian Mbappe has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments in his young career. He won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018, scoring four goals and being named the tournament's 'Best Young Player.' He has also won numerous domestic titles, including three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France trophies, and three Coupe de la Ligue titles, all with PSG. He was also named Ligue 1's Player of the Year twice, in 2019 and 2020.

Kylian Mbappe's success has been limited to individual accolades and his contribution to his team's success. He has been a key player for PSG since joining the team in 2017 for €180 million, helping them dominate French football and compete at the highest level in Europe.

His performances in the Champions League have been particularly impressive, with memorable displays against Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappe's impact on the pitch has been instrumental in PSG's recent success, making him one of the most important players in the club's history.

Listed below are attributes that will propel Kylian Mbappe into the stratosphere of football greats:

#6 Kylian Mbappe's pace

Gerard Pique and Barcelona's defense could not cope with Kylian Mbappe's blistering pace.

Kylian Mbappe's pace has been a crucial factor in his success as one of the best attackers in world football. His lightning-fast speed allows him to outrun defenders and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. His pace also enables him to recover quickly on defense and make crucial tackles and interceptions.

Kylian Mbappe's pace has become a key weapon in PSG's counter-attacking style of play, where he can quickly transition from defense to attack and exploit the opposition's defense with his speed.

An example of Mbappe's pace being utilized to great effect was during PSG's Champions League encounter with Barcelona in 2021. In the second leg of the Round of 16 tie, PSG took an early lead through Mbappe, who scored a brilliant solo goal. After receiving the ball in his own half, Mbappe accelerated away from the Barcelona defenders, leaving them in his wake.

He then showcased his dribbling skills, weaving past several defenders before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. This goal was a perfect demonstration of Kylian Mbappe's pace, skill, and composure, and helped PSG secure a vital away win against one of Europe's top teams.

#5 Tactical flexibility

Kylian Mbappe embodies all the attributes expected of a modern-day attacker.

Kylian Mbappe's tactical flexibility has also played a key role in his success as one of the best attackers in world football. He is comfortable playing in various positions across the front line, including as a central striker, a winger, and an attacking midfielder.

His ability to adapt to different roles and systems has made him a valuable asset for PSG and the French national team. This flexibility also allows him to exploit the weaknesses of opposing defenses and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

An example of Mbappe's tactical flexibility being used greatly was during PSG's Champions League quarterfinal match against Bayern Munich in 2021. In this match, due to injury, PSG were without their star striker, Neymar. Mbappe was deployed as a central striker, with the task of leading PSG's attack. Mbappe adapted to this role brilliantly, using his pace and movement to unsettle the Bayern defense and create chances for himself and his teammates.

He scored twice in the match, including a stunning goal where he curled the ball into the top corner from outside the box. Kylian Mbappe's tactical flexibility was key to PSG's victory over the reigning champions, highlighting his ability to perform at the highest level in different positions and roles.

#4 Technical excellence

Kylian Mbappe's technical excellence is another factor that has contributed to his success as one of the best attackers in world football. He possesses exceptional ball control, dribbling skills, and finishing ability, all of which makes him a nightmare for defenders to mark. Mbappe's ability to combine his technical skills with his pace and tactical flexibility makes him a complete attacker who can create and score goals in various ways.

An example of Mbappe's technical excellence being used effectively was during PSG's 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stage in 2020. Mbappe scored a hat-trick in this match, with each goal showcasing his technical brilliance. His first goal was a deft chip over the goalkeeper, while his second was a low, driven shot into the bottom corner.

His third goal was the pick of the bunch as he received the ball on the edge of the box, dribbled past three defenders with a series of stepovers and feints, and calmly slotted the ball into the net. This goal perfectly demonstrated Mbappe's technical excellence, as he combined his dribbling skills, composure, and finishing ability to produce a moment of magic that left the opposition defense in tatters.

#3 Incisive finishing

Kylian Mbappe's incisive finishing has been a key factor that has made him one of the best attackers in world football. He can find the back of the net from various positions and angles, and his finishing is characterized by its clinical nature and precision. Mbappe's ability to make quick decisions and take his chances with accuracy and power sets him apart from other attackers and makes him a constant threat in front of goal.

An example of Mbappe's incisive finishing quality being used to great effect was during PSG's 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2021. Mbappe scored two goals in this match, showcasing his ability to finish with precision and power. His first goal came after a clever pass from Neymar, and Mbappe showed great composure to slot the ball past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

His second goal was even better as he received the ball on the edge of the box, took a touch to set himself up and then unleashed a thunderous shot into the top corner. This goal perfectly demonstrated Mbappe's incisive finishing as he took his chance with precision and power to seal a vital victory for PSG against one of Europe's top teams.

PSG Comps @CompsPSG Kylian Mbappé vs Bayern Munich (A) Kylian Mbappé vs Bayern Munich (A) https://t.co/uMNb3IlgKf

#2 High footballing intelligence

Kylian Mbappe's in-game IQ has enabled him to be a dependable member for the teams he plays for.

Kylian Mbappe's high footballing intelligence is another factor that has contributed to his success as one of the best attackers in world football. He has a keen understanding of the game and can read the play and anticipate his opponents' moves, which enables him to make intelligent runs and find space in the opposition's defense. Mbappe's ability to make quick decisions and adapt to changing situations sets him apart from other attackers, making him a constant threat on the field.

An example of Mbappe's high footballing intelligence being used effectively was during PSG's 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2020. PSG were trailing 1-0 with just a few minutes remaining, but the star winger never lost focus and continued to press forward. In the 90th minute, he made a brilliant run into the box, where he was brought down by a defender, earning PSG a penalty.

Mbappe then showed composure by calmly converting the penalty to equalize the score. The moment showcased the Frenchman's high footballing intelligence as he could read the play, make the right run, and draw the foul that ultimately led to PSG's victory.

#1 High football development ceiling

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Kylian Mbappe's high football potential is one of the most exciting aspects of his career. At just 24 years old, he has already achieved more than many players have in a lifetime, but there is still so much more to come. The 24-year-old's combination of pace, technical excellence, tactical flexibility, incisive finishing, and high football intelligence has made him one of the best attackers in world football. Still, his potential suggests that he can achieve even greater things.

Kylian Mbappe has already won numerous awards and accolades, including the World Cup, but he is still hungry for more. He has set his sights on winning the Champions League with PSG and leading France to more success on the international stage.

With his talent, work ethic, and determination, there is no doubt that Kylian Mbappe has the potential to become one of the greatest players of all time. As he continues to develop and refine his skills, the footballing world can only wait and watch in anticipation of what he will achieve next.

Poll : 0 votes