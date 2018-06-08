5 Wingers Liverpool should target

Liverpool have no natural wingers except Salah and Mane, they have to sign wide players. Here are 5 of them they should consider

Liverpool is one of the most successful clubs in England and their rich history has always inspired the Merseyside based club. They were having tough times, but since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, they have found the stability they have been looking for.

Klopp charisma has not only helped Liverpool finish in the Top 4 for two consecutive seasons but to be in the Champions League final as well only to be beaten by individual errors and some hard luck.

Jurgen Klopp

The German has also been influential in bringing in players like Alex Ox Chamberlin and Virgil Van Dijk who had offers from Chelsea and Manchester City but rejected the advances of their rivals to play under Jurgen Klopp.

At this moment Liverpool have great depth in the midfield and defense but in the attacking department, they have issues. Daniel Sturridge, as usual, has been struggling while Dominic Slonke has failed to impress in his first season. While they also have no quality cover for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Here we look at 6 wingers Liverpool should target this summer-

#1 Moses Simon (KAA Gent )

Moses would fit in well in Klopp's high pressing game.

The Nigerian international has been dubbed as the next 'Sadio Mane' due to his playing style which is very similar to the Liverpool star. This season he has been one of the best players fo Gent and his performances have been taken notice by the scouts.

During his time in Belgium with Gent, he has made 136 appearances for his current team and he is just 22 years old. He is also the part of the Nigerian team travelling to Russia as he looks to impress.

He is a player who should fit very well in Jurgen Klopp's high pressing style of football. His pace and directness make it difficult to face him in one on one situation. He can play across anywhere is the front line even as a striker as well.

It is highly unlikely that he would replace Mane in Liverpool's starting line up but he could prove to a good back for Liverpool's front three and with time he can challenge for a spot in the starting eleven.

Liverpool is already said to be interested in the winger and are ready to make a £10 million bid for him. Considering his age, abilities and current inflation in the transfer market, he should be a good buy for the Reds.