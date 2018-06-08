Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Wingers Liverpool should target

Liverpool have no natural wingers except Salah and Mane, they have to sign wide players. Here are 5 of them they should consider

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 14:44 IST
792

Liverpool is one of the most successful clubs in England and their rich history has always inspired the Merseyside based club. They were having tough times, but since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, they have found the stability they have been looking for.

Klopp charisma has not only helped Liverpool finish in the Top 4 for two consecutive seasons but to be in the Champions League final as well only to be beaten by individual errors and some hard luck.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Jurgen Klopp

The German has also been influential in bringing in players like Alex Ox Chamberlin and Virgil Van Dijk who had offers from Chelsea and Manchester City but rejected the advances of their rivals to play under Jurgen Klopp.

At this moment Liverpool have great depth in the midfield and defense but in the attacking department, they have issues. Daniel Sturridge, as usual, has been struggling while Dominic Slonke has failed to impress in his first season. While they also have no quality cover for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Here we look at 6 wingers Liverpool should target this summer-

#1 Moses Simon (KAA Gent )

Rsc Anderlecht v Kaa Gent
Moses would fit in well in Klopp's high pressing game.

The Nigerian international has been dubbed as the next 'Sadio Mane' due to his playing style which is very similar to the Liverpool star. This season he has been one of the best players fo Gent and his performances have been taken notice by the scouts.

During his time in Belgium with Gent, he has made 136 appearances for his current team and he is just 22 years old. He is also the part of the Nigerian team travelling to Russia as he looks to impress.

He is a player who should fit very well in Jurgen Klopp's high pressing style of football. His pace and directness make it difficult to face him in one on one situation. He can play across anywhere is the front line even as a striker as well.

It is highly unlikely that he would replace Mane in Liverpool's starting line up but he could prove to a good back for Liverpool's front three and with time he can challenge for a spot in the starting eleven.

Liverpool is already said to be interested in the winger and are ready to make a £10 million bid for him. Considering his age, abilities and current inflation in the transfer market, he should be a good buy for the Reds.




Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Xherdan Shaqiri Nabil Fekir Jurgen Klopp Manchester United vs Liverpool
Liverpool transfer news: Fekir inches closer to a move,...
RELATED STORY
Two new additions: Key to Liverpool's success next season
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were found guilty of racism
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who changed their religions
RELATED STORY
Football's greatest rivalries: Part 1
RELATED STORY
10 talented players who were too stubborn to succeed
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal eyeing move for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
4 players Liverpool could target from the relegated PL teams
RELATED STORY
5 worst signings made by Louis van Gaal at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us