Seven assists in four games: Paul Pogba’s superb passing key to unlocking the potential of Manchester United’s attack

Paul Pogba has been on cloud nine since the start of the season. Not only has he been running the show in midfield for Manchester United, but he also looks genuinely happy off it.

The Frenchman has been in scintillating form this season, with his contributions helping the Red Devils to the top of the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still working on how to get the best out of the 28-year-old when deployed in a double pivot. But so far it’s been productive, especially when the team is on the offensive.

Manchester United currently boast some of the finest attacking talents in the world. It’s easy to see why Pogba is enjoying one of his most productive periods at the club.

Pogba’s record-breaking assist haul

The Frenchman notched four assists on the opening day of the season as the Reds thrashed Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford.

He has since recorded three more to take his assist haul to seven. This made him the first player in Premier League history to reach this number of assists after just four matches.

With players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood playing in front of him, Pogba is likely to rake in more assists.

At this rate, he could be breaking the Premier League’s record for most assists in a single season, which is currently held by Kevin De Brunye and Thierry Henry (20).

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



No player has 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 matched this tally in the opening four games of a #PL season 🔥#MUFC | @PaulPogba pic.twitter.com/a1KMQ5jYV8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2021

Pogba holds key to unlocking Manchester United’s attack

There is no doubt that Pogba is the best passer of the ball at Manchester United. He has the ability to play short or even locate his teammates with long passes.

The France international also helps with breaking the lines from deep. These are attributes that can help bring out the best in Manchester United’s attackers.

The likes of Ronaldo and Cavani thrive on good service and Pogba is there for that. His understanding with Bruno Fernandes makes it easier for the Reds to create chances against their opponents.

Also Read

Pogba is yet to extend his contract at Manchester United but the club’s show of ambition could just change his mind. In the meantime, though, he holds the key to unlocking the full potential of this talented crop of Manchester United attackers.

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Aditya Singh