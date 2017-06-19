7 attributes of an ideal centre-back

The traits that make a centre-back truly world-class.

by Joshua Sabherwal Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 01:20 IST

Koscielny is one of the most versatile centre-backs on the planet

“You must stop either the ball or the man. Both must never get past you.”

A centre-back is one of the most crucial players in a team for its prolonged success, and no team is complete without one. In the modern game, with the increasing speed of play and more physicality involved, the centre-half is challenged immensely. His job in the team is harder than ever before. So, what exactly are the ingredients that go into making the ideal central defender? Let’s take a look:

#1 Positioning

Evidently, the most important characteristic that a centre-half should possess is awareness and sense of positioning. Having a keen eye for predicting a striker’s next move and sensing when to cut off the danger or make a vital interception allows defenders to win the ball without taking on the opposing player, thereby making up for a lack of pace, like in the case of Per Mertesacker. The importance of positioning cannot be overstated: Having this quality goes a long way in being a great defender. Giorgio Chiellini and Jerome Boateng are perhaps the best examples of the same.

