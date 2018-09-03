Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best attack minded defenders this season

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.34K   //    03 Sep 2018, 09:17 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Mane is the only player anywhere close to the high scoring defenders

Four GWs have passed us by, and perhaps the most significant lesson we've learned in the FPL so far has been not to ignore the value that defenders bring to our squads. The player sitting pretty on top after the first month of the round of matches is Marcos Alonso on 44 points, that is 5 clear of the nearest rival Sadio Mane (39).

Made is a premium midfielder who comes at £10 at the time of writing. Alonso meanwhile comes at £6.7 and is currently the costliest defensive option in the game. In comparison the highest scoring forward Sergio Aguero (20) comes at £11.3. This tells us about the value per point that the defenders bring to the Fantasy sides.

This season has fortunately also thrown us many more such high scoring defensive options. Perhaps it is time to go defence heavy in the FPL finally.

The 7 best options to choose are: 

#7 Marcos Alonso (£6.7) - Chelsea

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Alonso might outscore many premium attackers and midfielders this season

Alonso is obviously the first and probably the best in line fantasy option available to us this season. He got double figures returns in the first three GWs and only missed doing the same in the fourth round by a solitary point.

Always an FPL heavyweight, there were however considerable doubts about his prospects due to the arrival of Sarri. Alonso used to play as a wing-back under Antonio Conte which gave him a lot of attacking freedom leading to regular goals. All that seemed at risk with the new manager and it was believed that his attacking returns would be stunted.

Alonso has put all those doubts to rest in the opening matches giving an almost unbelievable return. He has provided at least an assist every match totalling to 5 in 4 games and has also scored once. While also keeping two clean sheets and grabbing 9 bonus points his total has been 44 points in 4 matches.

His current price is highly volatile and will probably hit £7 before the Premier League resumes after the international break. Players who haven't brought the Spaniard into their side yet are advised to do so quickly.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Luke Shaw Marcos Alonso Fantasy Football
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
