Fantasy Premier League: Is Benjamin Mendy a must have this season?

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 394 // 14 Aug 2018, 12:18 IST

Benjamin Mendy has a made a great start to his season

Benjamin Mendy was one of the summer signings for Manchester City last season. The French full-back promised to be the answer to the club's problems at the left back position. He was unfortunately injured and was ruled out for nearly the entirety of the season, with Danilo and Delph filling up in his absence.

However, in the short number of minutes that he played the Frenchman showed a keen desire to get forward and even managed to grab one assist.

It looks like we might finally get to see the full extent of Mendy's qualities as an attacking full-back and a Fantasy League asset this season.

Mendy was fantastic in the first game against Arsenal. He picked up two assists and made many marauding runs forward throughout the match. His attacking threat wasn't just limited to the wings, but he regularly came infield and even had a shot from inside the penalty area.

He is now the top scoring defender and the third highest scoring player in the FPL. Mendy's exploits earned him the maximum bonus points from the game as well.

His performance hasn't gone unnoticed with him becoming the second most transferred in defender (170k at the time of writing), behind the very cheap Wan-Bissaka, after the end of the first GW. This has led to his price increase as well moving him closer to the very popular Kyle Walker (£6.5) on the other flank.

Manchester City, as we all know, are a very attacking side who have a habit of getting goals in left, right and centre. Walker who was a regular starter last season got 6 assists from the right back position. Mendy might get close to that number or even surpass it as he looks to make the left back position his own.

Kyle Walker on the opposite flank got 6 assists last season.

Mendy played a way more attacking game than you would usually expect from a fullback and that too against a top team. Also not counting the fact that his team were playing 4 at the back. If City do end up playing a back three in some of their matches, except him to get an even greater attacking freedom playing as a wing back.

Along with the most potent attack, City had the best defence in the league last season as well. They've already got a clean sheet in the bag, and with a very favourable run of fixtures coming up, the numbers are well expected to rise.

Mendy looks sharp going into the season and ahead in terms of fitness than the majority of other players. This is perhaps due to his involvement in the World Cup with France where he did not get much game time but did a lot of first team training. He did not feature much of the last season and will surely be raring to go this time prove his worth. Expect him to start really strong and get a fair bit of attacking returns.

Mendy might just be to the Fantasy Premier League this season what Marcos Alonso has been for the past couple of years.