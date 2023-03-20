7 best finishers in world football right now (March 2023) 

In simple terms, finishing refers to firing the ball into the back of the net past the goalkeeper. This ability requires a combination of technical skills, such as good ball control, shooting technique and accuracy, as well as mental qualities like composure, focus and confidence.

Players who are skilled at finishing can convert a high percentage of their goal-scoring opportunities, often with one clinical touch or precise placement of the ball.

A player who is an excellent finisher can be a game-changer for their team, often deciding the outcome of close matches with their ability to put the ball in the back of the net. Finishing is a highly valued skill in football and players who possess it are often highly sought after by clubs at all levels of the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at seven of the best finishers in world football right now.

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. He is the leading scorer in men's international football with 118 goals to his name for Portugal. Ronaldo is also the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (140 goals).

Obviously, he didn't get there with amateurish finishing skills. The Portuguese icon is perhaps one of the finest finishers in the history of the game. Even today, he rarely misses the target when presented with an opportunity.

The 38-year-old has scored nine goals in eight appearances for his new club Al-Nassr since joining them in January earlier this year.

#6 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in the game right now. He is a nightmare to defend against thanks to his blistering pace and ability to make runs in behind the defense. He has also vastly improved his finishing, which has seen his goalscoring output undergo a marked improvement.

Rashford has arguably been Manchester United's best player this season and his prolific goalscoring form has been crucial to their achievements in the ongoing campaign. He has scored 27 goals and provided nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this term.

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Harry Kane is widely regarded as one of the best finishers in modern football, with a natural ability to find the back of the net.

His finishing skills are characterized by his accuracy, composure and technical proficiency, allowing him to score goals from a variety of positions and angles.

Kane's ability to score consistently has made him one of the most feared strikers in the game, and he is widely considered one of the most complete forwards in world football.

In 38 appearances in all competitions so far this term for Spurs, Kane has scored 22 goals and provided four assists.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is one of the most well-rounded centre-forwards of the modern era.

He has taken up the responsibility of being the main man up front for Real Madrid in recent seasons after playing a supporting role to Cristiano Ronaldo for a considerable amount of time.

Benzema has shown off his elite finishing skills all throughout his career. He is a fox-in-the-box but his ability to find the back of the net goes way beyond tap-ins and converting penalties.

In 29 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season, the Frenchman has scored 19 goals and provided five assists.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski has won the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons and that is a testament to his elite finishing skills. Lewandowski is widely considered one of the most lethal and clinical finishers of the modern era and he is also capable of scoring a wide variety of goals.

His finishing skills are characterized by his precision, power and positioning, allowing him to score with both feet and his head. Lewandowski has been a difference maker for his new club Barcelona this term and his prolific goalscoring form has fired the Catalans to the top of the La Liga table this season.

He has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this term.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen has always had the potential but he has never looked as phenomenal a goalscorer as he has this season. The Nigeria international has been in terrific form for the Partenopei this term and has terrorized defenders with his pace, intelligent movement and finishing.

Osimhen has scored 25 goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season. His finishing has improved considerably over the course of the ongoing campaign and Osimhen is currently one of the most sought-after forwards in the world.

GOAL @goal Victor Osimhen is taking Napoli to their first Serie A title since Maradona won it Victor Osimhen is taking Napoli to their first Serie A title since Maradona won it 💙 https://t.co/1DJlT4xsYS

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Burnley: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the finest strikers in the game and he is only 22 years old. Haaland is simply phenomenal in and around the penalty area.

Not only is he good at sniffing out chances in the final third, but he also excels at finding the back of the net with his accurate and athletic shooting ability. Haaland has scored a whopping six hat-tricks for Manchester City this season.

He has scored 42 goals and has provided five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens so far this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC HAALAND TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES HAALAND TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES 🔥 https://t.co/OBXIIakizR

