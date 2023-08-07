7 best FPL £4.5 million-priced defenders for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season

The new 2023-24 Premier League season kicks off in less than a week's time. This means that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are in the process of adding the finishing touches to their respective squads, considering all the permutations and combinations possible.

With a limited £100 million budget, balancing premium attacking assets with affordable yet effective defenders is crucial. Finding hidden gems priced at £4.5 million or less can strengthen your backline while freeing up funds for big-name strikers and midfielders.

From newly promoted sides to established Premier League clubs, there are a plethora of effective £4.5 million defenders to choose from. Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven of the best FPL defenders at this price for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season.

#1 Sven Botman (Newcastle)

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

FPL managers are wasting no time acquiring Newcastle United's Sven Botman's services for a modest £4.5 million. Already owned by 22% of teams, he provides security and clean sheet potential at a budget price. With Botman in your backline, funds can be freed up to strengthen other areas.

After starting 35 of 36 matches last season, the 22-year-old seems guaranteed to start. Despite a tricky start, Newcastle's schedule rotates well with other budget defensive sides like Brentford and Aston Villa, making the Dutch defender a solid investment this FPL season.

In the era of premium defenders costing upwards of £5 million, Botman provides a reliable and cost-effective route to building a FPL squad. A point to note is that he helped the Magpies achieve the joint-best defense in the league, conceding just 33 goals.

#2 Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

Aston Villa's newest recruit, Pau Torres, is set to solidify their defense this Premier League season. Reuniting with former manager Unai Emery, the Spanaird adds quality and experience to Villa's backline. With 15 goals and five assists in his club career across all levels, Torres also poses an attacking threat.

Aerially dominant and comfortable with the ball at his feet, he fits right into Emery's system. With a decent early schedule, Torres has the platform to hit the ground running. Home matches against Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the first five gameweeks provide clean sheet potential.

At his modest price point, this new addition can anchor Villa's defense and has the potential to dominate the FPL this season.

#3 Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)

Boreham Wood v Brentford: Pre-Season Friendly

Despite an impressive debut Premier League campaign, Ethan Pinnock remains overlooked. He provides security, a goal threat, and clean sheet potential. Pinnock was integral to Brentford's ninth-place finish, starting 30 matches. He anchored Brentford's backline, helping the Bees concede only 46 goals. Aerially dominant, he mitigated opposition attacks and notched three goals himself.

His 3.19 expected goals (xG) led Brentford's defenders, hinting at more goal potential. While Ben Mee is the more popular choice at £5 million, Pinnock matches his output at a lower price. Brentford's early schedule favors Pinnock's strengths. Four of their first six fixtures are at the Brentford Community Stadium, where they notched seven clean sheets last season. These games are against Fulham, Palace, Bournemouth and Everton.

For FPL managers seeking a budget defender nailed to start most weeks, Pinnock fits the bill. Usually overlooked by many FPL managers, Pinnock might turn out to be the wildcard this season.

#4 Conor Roberts (Burnley)

Conor Roberts

Burnley's Connor Roberts warrants serious consideration for FPL managers seeking value. He started 39 of 43 Championship matches last campaign, nailing down the right-back spot. Roberts was given license to raid forward, registering an impressive four goals and six assists.

Roberts provides security, creativity, and a goal threat and is set to feature regularly for Burnley this season, giving him an edge over his defensive teammates. Overlooked by many, he is poised to continue his goal and assist exploits in the top flight, providing the X-factor to give FPL managers an edge over others this season.

#5 Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

As FPL managers finalize their squads, one overlooked option deserves more attention - Aston Villa's Matty Cash. The Poland international provides security, creativity, and a goal threat from the right full-back. Despite injuries limiting him to 20 starts last campaign, Cash showed glimpses of his well-rounded potential. He notched an assist and an xGI of 1.15, indicating his attacking competence. Villa's improvement under Unai Emery also points to better defensive returns this season.

Cash's lightning runs down the right flank give Villa an added attacking dimension. He also represents a major set-piece threat. Currently selected by just 5.4% of FPL managers, Cash flies under the radar as a strong differential pick. Villa's early favorable fixtures provide a platform for attacking returns, making cash a must-have FPL differential defender this season.

#6 Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bologna FC v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

With uncertainties surrounding Tottenham's left-back spot, new signing Destiny Udogie could be fatefully poised for a breakout campaign. The 19-year-old Italian arrived with pedigree, and Spurs' injury issues may accelerate his promotion to the first team. Udogie offers security, creativity, and goal threat at a budget price point. His impressive loan spell at Udinese last season showcased his well-rounded skill set. In 33 Serie A appearances, notching three goals and four assists.

Injuries to Ryan Sessegnon and open questions around Ivan Perisic and Sergio Reguilon open the door for Udogie. The young Italian can provide goals, assists, and clean sheets. A modest valuation gives him breakout appeal. FPL managers seeking a potential rising star at a bargain price should have Udogie on their watchlist, making him a must-have differential this FPL season.

#7 Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)

Dagenham & Redbridge v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly

The Moroccan centre-back provides exceptional value after a promising debut for West Ham United last season, scoring two goals from 20 Premier League starts. With an attacking threat and a secure starting role, Aguerd can outperform his price tag. Despite joining mid-season, Aguerd quickly established himself in West Ham's starting XI. Impressively, he has an xG of 1.91 hints at further goal potential.

Aguerd's career stats also speak volumes about his attacking potential. He's notched 19 goals and 4 assists in over 228 professional appearances which are excellent numbers for a centre-back. While West Ham's opening schedule is mixed, Aguerd's is a decent defensive choice at his given value. His aerial dominance and understated distribution help the Hammers transition quickly. Overlooked by many managers, Aguerd is primed for FPL success.

