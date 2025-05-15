Footballers are supposed to be at the peak of their careers from the age of twenty-six to thirty. However, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shown that multiple Ballon d'Or awards can be won even after the age of 30.

With renewed focus on diet and fitness, more and more players are at the top of their game despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Some of the best individual performers this season too have been players above the age of 30. In fact, there have been so many good players that choosing just 7 of them is a challenging proposition.

From Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in the Premier League to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi still going strong in the Saudi League and MLS, respectively, we rank the 7 best players above the age of 30 this season (2024-25).

#7 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - 37 years old

San Jose Earthquakes v Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty

Undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi at 37 is still capable of giving opposition defenders nightmares. While he plays most of the game at walking pace now, the Argentine maestro suddenly comes up with moments of brilliance that take our breath away.

With 5 goals and 2 assists in 9 appearances for Inter Miami this season, Lionel Messi is slowly getting warmed up and will be determined to add the MLS Cup to his overflowing trophy collection.

With the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in the USA in 2026, Argentina fans will hope that the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner remains fit and continues his good form for the next 12 months.

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr FC) - 40 years old

Cristiano Ronaldi in action for Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

At 40-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season. With 23 goals in 28 games, Ronaldo still continues to be an elite goalscorer and will be determined to reach the 1000 goal mark before he calls time on his legendary career.

While reports suggest that Ronaldo might not sign a new contract at Al-Nassr, there is no denying the impact he has had on the club and the Saudi Pro League in general.

There have been some games where Ronaldo has looked off the pace, but numbers do not lie. A supreme goalscorer and an inspirational figure both for his club and national team, Ronaldo could have one final crack at FIFA World Cup glory in 2026.

#5 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 31 years old

FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga - Source: Getty

Harry Kane has finally won a trophy!

Undoubtedly one of the greatest goalscorers of our generation, England captain Harry Kane had one glaring hole in his club career. Despite breaking several individual scoring records, he had not managed to win a trophy at club or international level.

However, all that is left in the past now, as the Englishman's 25 goals in the Bundesliga inspired Bayern Munich to the league title. A complete striker capable of scoring goals and bringing his teammates into play, Kane would have been even higher on this list if Bayern had managed to progress further in the UEFA Champions League.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - 36 years old

FC Internazionale Milano v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Robert Lewandowski at the age of 36 is locked in a pichichi battle with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. That just shows how effective the Polish striker still is for Barcelona.

Although Lewandowski has struggled a bit for form and fitness in the last few weeks, he played a pivotal role in the earlier stages of this season. Having scored 25 goals in La Liga and 11 goals in the Champions League, the 36-year-old has had another solid season.

While the entire Barcelona team is full of youth, verve, and energy, Lewandowski brings experience and ruthless finishing to the team. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both the forward and Barcelona next season.

#3 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 33 years old

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool's ever present captain has had another colossal season. Having played every minute in the league so far, Van Dijk has arguably been the best centre-back in the Premier League this season.

Calm and composed on the ball, Van Dijk's leadership skills have also helped the Reds massively as they adjusted to Arne Slot's managerial style. Blessed with excellent positioning skills and tackling ability, Van Dijk's passing range has also helped set up many of Liverpool's attacks.

A complete defender, the Dutch international pleased Liverpool fans by signing a new contract recently. He will be hoping to lead the Reds to many more trophies in the coming seasons.

#2 Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) - 31 years old

FC Internazionale Milano v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

One of the most underrated midfielders in world football at the moment, Hakan Calhanogolu has been at the heart of Inter's great performances this season.

In the UEFA Champions League final and locked in a thrilling title race with Napoli in Serie A, Calhanoglu and Inter could claim a stunning double in the next few days.

Naturally gifted at set-pieces, Calhanoglu has taken his game to the next level this season and is one of the first names on the team sheet for Simone Inzaghi. Inter will need him at his best as they head towards a blockbuster ending to this season.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 32 years old

One of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or award, Mohamed Salah has been simply sensational for Liverpool this season. The Egyptian King has had an astonishing 46 goal contributions (28 goals, 18 assists) in the Premier League so far and will be keen to break the all time Premier League assists record in the last 2 games.

Salah's consistency, fitness and durability have been scarcely believable and he is definitely among the best forwards to ever grace the Premier League. The Liverpool 'number 11' like Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have dedicated himself completely to football and he could go on at this very high level for a long time to come.

Undoubtedly the best player in the Premier League this season, Salah tops our stellar list of the best football players above the age of 30.

