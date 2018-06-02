Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

7 best wingers in the world right now

Mo Salah has been on fire but is he the best winger right now?

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 10:45 IST
13.58K

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The role of the winger has changed in the last few years. Gone are the days where wingers roam around the byline as they aim to isolate the opposition full-back and make crosses into the box.

Now, they play a lot more aggressive role. They play higher up the pitch a lot frequently and drift in from the wide areas to link up with the forwards and attacking midfielders. They contribute to a lot more goals and assists now, than they have done 10 years back. 

That’s why the importance of a wide player in a team cannot be ignored. Players like Arjen Robben, Angel Di Maria, Frank Ribbery, Gareth Bale, Leroy Sane, and Ivan Perisic are some of the influential wingers in world football.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are playing as strikers in the last 12 months and hence not considered here. 

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the seven best wingers in the world right now.

#7 Florian Thauvin

Thauvin led Marseile to the Europe League finals
Thauvin led Marseille to the UEFA Europa League finals

The 25-year-old Frenchman took the Ligue 1 by storm this season. Playing for Marseille on the right-wing, Thauvin has been a standout player for Rudi Garcia this season, taking them to the finals of the UEFA Europa League. 

Thauvin has scored 25 goals and assisted 13 more in 51 appearances for his club in 2017/18. He is phenomenal with his close control and dribbling. With 3.4 dribbles and 2.2 key passes per game in Ligue 1 this season, he made a huge difference for Marseille. 

Thauvin is a left-footed player, who possesses blistering speed and great acceleration. He is in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer and could make it big for the Les Bleus.

Page 1 of 7 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Neymar Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
Best Football Player in the World in the 2017-18 Season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set asking price for Ousmane Dembele
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah: how the Egyptian maestro is a blend of the...
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mohamed Salah can win the Ballon d'Or next...
RELATED STORY
5 most entertaining teams in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
7 best number 7's in football history
RELATED STORY
5 best bargain defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
Salah 'unstoppable' like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
RELATED STORY
7 famous players and their silliest on field mistakes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018