7 best wingers in the world right now

Mo Salah has been on fire but is he the best winger right now?

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 10:45 IST 13.58K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The role of the winger has changed in the last few years. Gone are the days where wingers roam around the byline as they aim to isolate the opposition full-back and make crosses into the box.

Now, they play a lot more aggressive role. They play higher up the pitch a lot frequently and drift in from the wide areas to link up with the forwards and attacking midfielders. They contribute to a lot more goals and assists now, than they have done 10 years back.

That’s why the importance of a wide player in a team cannot be ignored. Players like Arjen Robben, Angel Di Maria, Frank Ribbery, Gareth Bale, Leroy Sane, and Ivan Perisic are some of the influential wingers in world football.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are playing as strikers in the last 12 months and hence not considered here.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the seven best wingers in the world right now.

#7 Florian Thauvin

Thauvin led Marseille to the UEFA Europa League finals

The 25-year-old Frenchman took the Ligue 1 by storm this season. Playing for Marseille on the right-wing, Thauvin has been a standout player for Rudi Garcia this season, taking them to the finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Thauvin has scored 25 goals and assisted 13 more in 51 appearances for his club in 2017/18. He is phenomenal with his close control and dribbling. With 3.4 dribbles and 2.2 key passes per game in Ligue 1 this season, he made a huge difference for Marseille.

Thauvin is a left-footed player, who possesses blistering speed and great acceleration. He is in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer and could make it big for the Les Bleus.