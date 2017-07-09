7 famous players and their silliest on field mistakes

Some not-so-good moments of very good footballers.

John Terry wanted the glory but got the embarrassment instead

To err is human, so goes the saying. No man or woman is perfect, in fact, it is our imperfections that make us humans. The illusion of the limelight makes us believe that people with celebrity statuses are more than just humans.

However, the truth is that they are just humans like you or me. Okay, maybe not losers like me, but they are humans nonetheless. When it comes to football, we have seen many a time when a player or a manager makes mistakes that hurt the team. Indeed, as the legendary late Johan Cruyff once said, the team that makes the least mistakes, wins.

Mistakes are bound to happen, but some mistakes look very silly to the eye and could be avoided with a little bit of mindfulness. And here are five of the silliest mistakes made by famous players.

#7 The John Terry slip

For most Chelsea fans, this is perhaps the most painful moment of their history. And why wouldn’t it be? Ever since the club was bought by Roman Abramovic, the Russian had only one motive: to become a European elite.

With the signing of Jose Mourinho and several other star players, the Blues managed to become a Premier League giant. However, they couldn’t replicate the same dominance in Europe as their quest to be Europe’s best just kept failing every season.

However, it seemed as though the wait was finally going to be over when John Terry went up to take the 5th and last penalty before sudden death. Cristiano Ronaldo had missed Manchester United’s third kick, so now it was time for Terry make the best of that mistake.

And so he goes up, playing with his captain’s armband all the while, before slipping right at the moment of impact and shooting it wide in the process. In the end, Anelka missed his kick during sudden death and Manchester United won the Champions League from under Chelsea’s nose.