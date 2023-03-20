7 most in-form players in the world right now (March 2023)

Players can have all the quality in the world, but it wouldn't amount to much if they can't find form. A player is said to be in form when he is confident and is delivering the goods on a regular basis for his side. Good form enables a player to play with more creativity, freedom and effectiveness.

We are well into the second half of the 2022-23 season. Things are starting to get heated in various leagues across Europe and we're also heading into the final rounds of cup competitions. Teams desperately require their best players to be in good form at this stage of the season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at seven of the most in-form players in the world right now.

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has done a wonderful job for his new club Al-Nassr since joining them in January. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to impress despite being 38 years old and seems to be operating at an extremely high level in comparison to his Saudi Arabian Pro League contemporaries.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals and provided two assists in his last seven appearances for Al-Nassr. In his latest outing, he scored a thunderous free-kick to remind everyone that it's still way too early for him to call it a day on his wonderful career.

#6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

Antoine Griezmann is loving life at Atletico Madrid once again. The Frenchman seems to be back to his best and has been in exceptional form for Diego Simeone's side of late.

He has looked great with the ball at his feet and the 31-year-old has generously shown off his exquisite technique and creativity since the World Cup break. Griezmann has scored three goals and provided two assists in his last five appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse | Antoine Griezmann this season:

10 goals

10 assists



HE’S BACK. | Antoine Griezmann this season:10 goals10 assistsHE’S BACK. 🚨📊| Antoine Griezmann this season:▫️ 10 goals▫️ 10 assistsHE’S BACK. 🇫🇷🔥 https://t.co/4vmLOZ7SzC

#5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Atalanta BC - Serie A

The immensely gifted Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues to be an absolute menace with the ball at his feet. The Georgia international is inarguably the breakout star of the 2022-23 season and has been one of Napoli's key players this term.

Kvaratskhelia has turned on the style since the turn of the year and his form has been crucial to Napoli's title charge this season. In his last 10 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei, the 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is truly maximizing his potential now under Erik ten Hag. He has done a wonderful job for Manchester United this term and has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe this season.

Rashford has been in scintillating form since the World Cup break but it seems to have tailed off a bit in recent weeks. But there's still nothing to worry about. The 25-year-old has scored five goals in his last 10 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Bukayo Saka is just 22 years old but he has already established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. He has burgeoned into an elusive and effective winger under Mikel Arteta this season.

The Englishman's nimble-footedness, decision-making and ability to find the back of the net have played a crucial role in making Arsenal arguably the best team in the country right now.

In his last 10 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, Saka has scored five goals and provided three assists.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen has been in sublime form for Napoli this season. His goalscoring exploits have been central to their title charge this term and the Nigeria international does not seem capable of slowing down at the moment.

He has terrorized defenders with his pace and finishing ability and has racked up some wonderful numbers this term. In his last 10 appearances in all competitions for Napoli, Osimhen has scored 11 goals and provided one assist.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Burnley: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Erling Haaland has been in phenomenal goalscoring form this season and has taken that up a couple of notches in recent weeks. The Norwegian striker has banged in two successive hat-tricks for Manchester City in his last two outings.

The 22-year-old is well on his way to greatness and he has already astounded everyone with his poaching skills. In his last five appearances for Manchester City across all competitions, Haaland has scored a whopping 10 goals and provided one assist.

B/R Football @brfootball Eight goals in two games

Six hat tricks this season

42 goals in all comps



Erling Haaland is out of this world Eight goals in two gamesSix hat tricks this season42 goals in all compsErling Haaland is out of this world ▪️ Eight goals in two games▪️ Six hat tricks this season▪️ 42 goals in all compsErling Haaland is out of this world 👽 https://t.co/QBmqEVErDT

Poll : 0 votes